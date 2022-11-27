How to hide the HUD for cleaner screenshots in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features some of the most beautiful maps in the series' history. Thanks to the latest upgrades in graphical fidelity, the game looks visually appealing in most instances. Be it the scenery or the explosions, every aspect of the title has received attention and deserves to be captured. However, taking clean screenshots isn't easy since the HUD will often be a hindrance.

Presently, players who wish to capture certain aspects or elements of the game can head over to the Private Match mode. This ensures that nobody else is in the lobby, messing up the pictures. However, be it the private or the normal mode, there is no option under settings to disable the user interface or the HUD.

This article will take a closer look at the process of disabling all HUD elements in Modern Warfare 2 for cleaner screenshots.

Using the Tier 1 preset to hide HUD elements in Modern Warfare 2

Tier 1 is the renamed version of the popular 'Hardcore' mode. It severely reduces the health of the player and their skills are put to the test. Moreover, friendly fire is enabled. One of the most interesting aspects of this mode is that it removes all the HUD features to provide a sense of realism. As the name suggests, it features 'Hardcore' gameplay.

The mode isn't new to Modern Warfare 2. It was originally featured in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It has appeared in all the titles since then. Although it was supposed to be available in the current game upon launch, it arrived later with Season 1. This makes it possible to hide the HUD within a match for cleaner screenshots.

Here's how you can go about doing so:

1) First, launch Modern Warfare 2, and select 'Private Match' from the main menu itself.

Private Match option in MW2 (Image via Activision)

2) This will provide players with two options - Create Private Match or Join Private Match. Here, choose the previous option.

3) The game will now ask you to select a game mode. It is recommended to select 'Free For All.'

4) Here, select the 'Game Setup' option adjacent to the 'Start Match' option.

5) From there, select Game Rules, and navigate to the 'Gameplay' section on the top.

6) Find the 'Tier 1 Mode' from this section and enable the option.

Enabling Tier 1 mode in Private Match (Image via Activision)

7) Head back to the Private Match main menu and proceed to start the match.

This will start the match with HUD elements disabled. This allows players to take numerous clean screenshots, be it the sleek weapon reloading animation, the varied equipment, or a gun's camouflage. This method is extremely essential for content creators, who might need it to create cover art or thumbnails.

This is all there is to know about taking clean and clear screenshots in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 along with the DMZ mode are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

