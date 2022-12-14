Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes: New map, weapon adjustment, game modes, and a lot more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most successful Triple-A titles that has been launched recently, and the number of active players the game has speaks volumes about its popularity.

Modern Warfare 2 has seen the arrival of Season 1, which offered significant changes and new content. However, the mid-season patch has plenty to offer to the playerbase. From a fresh weapon to the return of a fan-favorite map in a new form, gamers will have a lot to chew on in Season 1 Reloaded.

The developers have added the patch notes for the update on the official Call of Duty blog. This article will index all the changes that are coming to the game with the launch of Season 1 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes

Modern Warfare 2 global changes

Following the Modern Warfare FC Support a Team Feature and the release of three limited-time Operator Bundles, Season 01 Reloaded will complete the hat trick of football festivities — or soccer special features — with Warzone Cup. Keep reading for more information on Mini Royale, a brand new event-exclusive mode, weapon changes, and more.

Warzone Cup LTM

This limited-time mode brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima Field, home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah’s football club. Here, they will have special ATVs with a pulse ability to push a massive football into the other team’s goal. Collect and toss Shock Sticks to stall your opponents or boost through enemy vehicles to ram them out of the way.

The first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit, wins the match.

2XP Weekend

Sony Player 2XP: 12/14-12/15 (10 am PT)

12/14-12/15 (10 am PT) All Platform Player 2XP: 12/15-12/19 (10 am PT)

All Platform Weapon 2XP: 12/15-12/19 (10 am PT)

Maps

A new take on the fan-favorite 6v6 map Shipment arrives with the launch of Season 01 Reloaded.

From December 21-January 4, celebrate holiday cheer with The Naughty List playlist on a special holiday version of Shipment!

Modern Warfare 2 modes

RAID Episode 1

Call of Duty’s first-ever RAID is here in Atomgrad Episode 1. Raid Episodes will be released seasonally and will offer an exciting mix of combat and puzzles for three-person teams to explore.

Over the course of five seasons, a new narrative will unfold, beginning where the developers left off at the end of the Modern Warfare II Campaign. Expect new storylines and old friends.

To access the Raid, you must obtain a Raid Assignment, which can be unlocked by completing one of the following:

- Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

- Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

- In DMZ, use the final exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once acquired, a Raid Assignment will last for one week. Only one player needs to have an active Raid Assignment in order to access the Raid. However, there is no matchmaking; it’s up to you to build your team.

Raid drops are randomized and completing the Raid multiple times will unlock different rewards, including Veteran mode. If you are eager to drop into the Raid and looking for some preparation, check out the Special Ops missions for a look at important mechanics, including upgrades to your various Kits.

Modern Warfare 2 quality-of-life changes

General

The XP tokens menu has been changed to display how much time is left on your XP tokens in the lobby screen.

XP Tokens can now be equipped in the pause menu while in-game.

XP Tokens can no longer be accidentally activated during Double XP events.

Players who join a game in progress will no longer get a loss if their team loses the match.

Attachments now have a tuning icon on them in the preview, indicating which ones can be tuned and which ones cannot.

Finishing Moves now count towards the 30 kills in third person Daily Challenge in Special Ops.

"Stickerbook Challenges” in the After Action Report screen now says “Calling Card Challenge” instead.

Operator bios are no longer cut off part of the way through.

Acquiring a new blueprint will now display a pulsing dot next to the associated weapon in Gunsmith.

Players will no longer see a black screen on some platforms when trying to purchase CP.

Various issues with weapon and attachment unlocks and progression have been addressed, including stats display.

Social

Merged Hub & Friends tabs together.

Switched to smaller Player Card widgets for Friends.

Added support for batch/bulk sending of friend requests.

Fixed various bugs impacting the join and/or invite to party features.

Transition to Grid view when scrolling in Friends list.

Showcases

Camera positions on Operators have been adjusted for better positioning with the UI.

Adjustments to Filter/Sort.

Fixed the Player Browser so it no longer scrolls when it isn’t full.

Fixed an issue with Calling Cards not showing up in a players Showcase after they have set them.

Fixed an issue where players weren’t properly sorting by progression in the Player Browser.

Hides the empty attachments nodes on Weapon Inspection when there are no attachments slotted.

Channels

Adjusted member list states (muted, talking, connected, etc.) to be more clear.

Adjusted text message states in-game channel to be more clear who they were sent to.

Players in the member list will now be divided by team in lobbies.

Fixed an issue where lobby players were still able to be heard when connected to a custom channel.

Added the ability to text chat with "Group" members.

Groups

Find or create communities with this new social feature.

Modern Warfare 2 weapon balance

General

Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents.

Fixed an issue causing shotguns to inconsistently display the broken armor hitmarker.

Assault Rifles

MX9

Increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed on the 32-round magazine.

M13B

Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel.

Kastov-74u

Small reduction to close damage; three hits to kill requires at least one chest hit.

Kastov 545

Increase to muzzle velocity

Small decrease to hip spread

Increase close damage

Increase to chest damage multiplier

SMGs

VEL 47 SMG

Reduced hip spread.

Increased movement speed.

Increased far damage.

Pistols

Basilisk Revolver

Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel.

Adding muzzle attachment usage on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30.

.50 GS Pistol

Reduced hip spread

Increased one-hit headshot range

Increased damage range

Increased neck and upper shoulder location damage multipliers

Increased bullet velocity

Increased damage range on SA LONGSHOT – 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel

Shotguns

Shotguns can no longer kill fully armored players in one shot

Expedite 12 Shotgun

Added Guard category

TV CF40 Guard

AZ-40 Shotguard

AZAROV T15

Melee

Riot Shield

Reduced movement speed.

Reduced melee damage to three-hit kill.

Shield movement animation improvement.

Longer switch time pulling out throwing knife when riot shield is equipped.

Launchers

JOKR

Missiles no longer land out of bounds when targeting a wall on the edge of a map

Improved the thermal readability when aiming in.

Modern Warfare 2 other balance changes

Vehicles

Reduced collision damage taken by the Heavy Chopper, especially from landing.

Increase health and damage resistance of the UTV.

Increased falling damage to the ATV & UTV.

Added custom turret rotation speed for the APC, Light Tank & Heavy Tank.

Increased damage done by A.I to both LTV versions.

Reduced distance that boats can be piloted when completely out of water.

Adjusted vehicle exits to limit chances of not being able to exit on steep slopes.

Players will no longer get the “out of bounds” countdown when taking a vehicle from an enemy's restricted area in Ground War, and driving out of the zone.

Fixed an issue where the player would continue to see the countdown if they get into a vehicle just outside the zone.

Ally visibility

Ally nameplates disappear when an enemy is in the direct path of an ally, to prevent mistaking enemies for allies.

In Tier 1 mode, this change only applies to allies behind geo. Allies with line of sight will always show nameplates to prevent friendly fire..

Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks

Players that have been killed in one-life modes with revive capabilities, such as Knock Out, will no longer be marked as active players when using the Cruise Missile, Chopper Gunner, or Gunship

Care Package

Fixed an issue that allowed players to spawn on a position where a care package is occupying, resulting in an immediate death.

MGB

Fixed an issue that prevented players from calling out the MGB while swimming underwater.

Juggernaut

The Juggernaut should now correctly switch between their minigun and pistol when entering and exiting water.

Explosive weapons that stick to the Juggernaut (such as the Semtex, Drill Charge, etc...) should now inflict more damage against it..

Fixed an issue where Juggernauts sometimes died to a single throwing knife in Tier 1

SAE

Fixed an issue that prevented explosions from doing damage to neutral and enemy-occupied vehicles.

Sentry Gun

Fixed an exploit that allowed Sentry Guns to be placed under the map in certain locations.

Modern Warfare 2 field upgrades

Portable Radar

Portable Radars can now stick to vehicles.

Modern Warfare 2 equipment

Radiation Blocker

Now prevents the use of this equipment when performing a number of different actions, such as slotting in armor.

This should resolve a few issues where players no longer had their weapon or could not interact with items.

Thermites will no longer persist on a player that was stuck, then died, and respawned again.

Modern Warfare 2 attachments

Tuning

Most beneficial Tuning value magnitudes have been increased.

Some harmful Tuning value magnitudes have been decreased.

Optics

Thermal Optics

Increased range of all optics thermal target identification range.

Enemies’ heat signature fades when they are killed.

DRESXOM PRIME-90

Improved quality of thermal image for improved target acquisition (including the Basileus Victus XMR blueprint from the Battlepass).

XTEN ANGEL-40

Fixed rangefinder to fit in lens on the GS .50.

SZ HoloTerm

Increased contrast on optic thermal rendering for improved target acquisition

Added thermal toggle feature.

THERMO-OPTIC X9

Increased contrast on optic thermal rendering for improved target acquisition.

Modern Warfare 2 weapon customization UI/UX

Graphs

Default weapon attachments graph contribution no longer shows up as modification on stat graphs.

Prevents seeing red or green on a default weapon’s stat graph.

Fixes miscalculations shown in attachment tuning spider graph.

Issue was prominent in sniper weapon optic’s category, Chimera’s barrel category, Bryson 800 stock category, SP-R 208 stock category, SO-14 stock category, and LA-B 330 stock category.

Modern Warfare 2 Operators

CDL

LA THIEVES

Added accent colors to goggles and straps for enhanced visibility.

NEW YORK SUBLINERS

Adjusted accent colors for NYSL branding.

Modern Warfare 2 bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing the game client to freeze upon unlocking Sector A15 in the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing reward previews to not appear as intended while navigating the Battle Pass.

Fixed audio cutting off when skidding.

Fixed attacking with fists causing players to lean out of vehicles.

Store

Added 3D models for Operators and Blueprints when previewing Store Bundles.

Audio

Fixed Dolby Atmos data issue where some sounds were not panning to ceiling speakers.

Audio occlusion remains disabled in multiplayer as we investigate continuity issues impacting some players.

PC specific

Fixed an issue related to the menus causing FPS drops in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that would make controllers vibrate even when the game wasn't the main window (tab/minimized).

Fixed Night Vision Goggles prompt in the HUD.

Multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 game modes

Tier 1

Fixed an issue where the minimap was not always appearing or staying up when calling in a UAV or Advanced UAV.

Invasion

Friendly AI will no longer set off Suppression Mines from the same team.

Modern Warfare 2 map updates

Battle Maps

Fixed player collision issues in Santa Sena.

Fixed for various tactical camera exploits.

Fixed bullet collision exploits.

Core 6v6

Fixed various tactical camera exploits.

Fixed for bullet penetration issues across some of the core maps.

Fixed a few exploits where players could get to unintended areas.

Fixed issues relating to lethal and tactical collision on the environment.

Shoot House can once again be played in Private Matches.

SPECIAL OPS

High Ground - Game will end if player leaves before picking a role if timeout to select a role has occurred.

High Ground - Fix to prevent player from leaving chopper gunner physics.

Defender Mt. Zaya - Fix for players accessing hidden intel without a key.

Defender Mt. Zaya - Fixed rare loss of functionality issue that could occur if a player joined on an already matchmaking player.

Low Profile - Fix for “run over 10 enemies” daily challenge not tracking properly.

Added a pop-up hint for players attempting to reuse an armor box they’ve already used.

Fixed issue that caused ammo discrepancies when firing/reloading.

Fixed last-stand zoom camera to no longer clip through ceilings.

Fixed “drop ammo” not functioning for equipped weapon when viewing backpack.

Modern Warfare 2 CDL MOSHPIT

CDL Moshpit is now live as of December 1. Play competitive 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

1) Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

2) Game Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

3) CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

4) CDL Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

These are all the changes that will be included in the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch. The update goes live on all platforms on December 14, 10 am PT.

