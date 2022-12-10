What are Raids in Modern Warfare 2? How to play, release date, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently unveiled its Season 1 Reloaded content roadmap, revealing significant details about what fans should expect in the forthcoming update. Among the numerous new features coming to the game, fans are particularly thrilled about one mode - Special Ops Raid.

Special Ops Raid, or simply Raid, is a new mode that will become available with Season 1 Reloaded. In a nutshell, it is a co-op mode where players will be teaming up with two of their friends to complete the mission's objectives.

Modern Warfare 2's Raid mode will go live along with the Season 1 Reloaded update, which arrives this December 14 at 10 AM PT for PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

This article will take a closer look at the upcoming game mode Raid, and pertinent details players need to know about it.

Everything fans need to know about Raids in Modern Warfare 2

Raids will be part of the Special Ops missions. However, they will be based on the events of Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

The first episode, called Atomgrad, will involve Captain Price, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Farah on a quest to find their missing allies in Urzikstan, where they discover something "grim" in an underground bunker. The three Operators will be infiltrating a highly classified facility that is heavily guarded to uncover secrets and gain intel.

The mode is only available in Trios and players won't be able to hop into Raids in Solo, Duo, or Quad modes. Fans can earn numerous rewards by completing a Raid. As mentioned in the official Call of Duty blog, players can unlock Gaz and his Convoy Operator skin by finishing Atomgrad. Moreover, they can earn several cosmetic items for discovering intel within the mission.

Unlike normal Special Ops, this mode won't be directly accessible by players and they will have to acquire special Raid Assignments. The section below covers the tasks involved in obtaining them.

Getting hands-on Raid Assignments

Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.



More Raid intel on the bit.ly/RaidIntel Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/RaidIntel https://t.co/goWSNq7Sfy

Obtaining a Raid Assignment will be extremely essential as it is the key to the Raid mode. To acquire one, gamers will have to do the following:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final extraction helicopter with at least $30,000 cash.

Once a Raid Assignment is obtained, the player can form a team with two additional companions and access the Raid for one week.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's upcoming Raid mode at the moment. Season 1 Reloaded will bring Atomgrad, with further episodes arriving in the mode with future updates.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming update to drop as it will be introducing a fresh map, two Operators, a gun, and more along with the Special Ops Raid mode.

