Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to acquire Raid Assignments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's highly anticipated Special Ops raid mode is just around the corner. With the title's Season 1 Reloaded content roadmap recently announced, it provided detailed insights into the upcoming game mode and everything that fans can expect from it. The first ever Raid mission will be called 'Atomgrad' and will arrive on December 14, 2022.

While this is good news for players, the mode cannot be accessed immediately. According to the official Call of Duty blog, in order to participate in Raids, players must first acquire Raid Assignments. Earning them will be difficult, as fans must accomplish one of the three tasks outlined in the blog.

This article will take a closer look at the process for acquiring Modern Warfare 2's upcoming Special Ops Raid Assignments.

A guide to obtaining Modern Warfare 2 Raid Assignments

Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.



More Raid intel on the bit.ly/RaidIntel Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/RaidIntel https://t.co/goWSNq7Sfy

As mentioned earlier, acquiring Modern Warfare 2 Raid Assignments will require players to complete one of the three required tasks, which are:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final extraction helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once completed, users can use that Raid Assignment to access the mode for an entire week along with two other friends that they decide to bring. After that week is over, gamers will have to earn them again if they wish to play the raid mode.

According to Activision, Raids will be tough and will require patience as well as a tactical approach to any situation. Hence, it is always recommended to Kit up accordingly. Since it will be a part of the Special Ops, the Kit system will also be available in Raids.

Raids will continue the story of Modern Warfare 2's campaign. This mode will be playable only in Trios and will feature the iconic characters of Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Captain Price, and Farah. While the plot is still unknown, the Call of Duty blog did provide a sneak peek into its narrative. It states that Gaz, Price, and Farah discovered something "grim" in an underground bunker while searching for their missing allies in Urzikstan.

Fortunately, that's not all as players will be rewarded whenever they complete a Raid. The section below covers all the rewards revealed as of yet.

What are the rewards for completing Raids in Modern Warfare 2?

As mentioned in the blog post, users who complete this Raid will be awarded an Operator with a "familiar face" that will be available for use in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone 2. It is speculated that this Operator will be Farah.

Besides that, players will gain access to a higher-level playlist and several cosmetic items if they uncover intel in the mission.

This is all there's to know about accessing the upcoming Special Ops mode with Raid Assignments. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this mode ever since it was revealed on the Season 1 content roadmap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded goes live this December 14 at 10:00 am PT for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

