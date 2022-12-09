Modern Warfare 2 reveals Raid mode coming to Season 1 Reloaded at The Game Awards 2022: Release date, gameplay, and more

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded is set to be pretty eventful if what was shown at The Game Awards 2022 is anything to go by. The awards show became the first occasion to get a glimpse at what's to come in the near future. It appears that Activision is ready to plunge into the Raid mode for the upcoming future, as part of the mid-season update.

With the dates already public, fans won't have to wait long for the new game mode to appear. The Game Awards 2022 was the first instance where players got to view what they can expect in the coming days. While it's always hard to judge exactly how the mode will work, the gameplay footage hints at what's to come.

Modern Warfare 2's Raid mode will be a fresh entry in the Call of Duty franchise

First things first, the Raid mode is coming as part of Season 1 Reloaded and will be released on December 14. Whether they are released on the very first day or appear gradually will be an exciting thing to find out. From what the trailer showcased, the new mode will likely put players in squads of three.

Traditionally, the Battle Royale mode allows players to form squads of four and then jump into action. Things changed with the introduction of the DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2, where four-player teams can't be formed. It seems that Raid will carry over the same feature in terms of squad strength.

The Raid is also likely to be completely PvE based, as per the trailer. While it might have PvP elements, some footage indicates players taking on AI-controlled enemies. It will undoubtedly be interesting to find out how different the mode will be from DMZ and if the actual gameplay will justify the hype created by the showcase at The Game Awards 2022.

The Game Awards 2022: Modern Warfare 2 will have plenty of additional content aside from Raid

The Modern Warfare 2 fanbase will surely be eager to try out the Raid mode when they launch as part of the mid-season update. No other Call of Duty game has had the mode in the past, so it's a brand new entry in the franchise's history.

However, more content is also expected to appear in Modern Warfare 2 in the coming days, which might greatly entertain gamers. Typically, Activision cycles popular game modes and seasonal events as part of mid-season updates. These changes allow players to obtain new rewards and help them complete the Battle Pass.

As December 14 comes closer, more leaks and official reveals are expected about the content that will arrive. There's no reason to believe that Activision will put all bets on the Raid mode.

