Genshin Impact reveals Yaoyao in The Game Awards 2022

Genshin Impact had quite the presence at The Game Awards 2022, winning one award and showing off Yaoyao's debut. Many Travelers who have followed the leaking scene for a while should know who she is and how she's been in the game's beta for several years. Similarly, those who haven't followed the latest leaks might be surprised to see a new character.

Yaoyao appeared in what was ultimately a filler trailer. Everything that happened before her debut was to show off some cool characters like Wanderer and Yelan, which wouldn't have done much for those already playing the game.

However, her brief introduction was quite well-received by the online Genshin Impact community. No gameplay was shown or anything else too substantial, but seeing her model in action was enough to be considered newsworthy to some gamers.

Check out the brief teaser down below.

It's just a clip that lasts for a few seconds, with Yaoyao moving about before acting excited about something in the distance. A cute jingle plays in the background, ending with her leaving off-screen. No context was provided as to why she was here or what she was doing in this exact location.

Something similar happened last year at The Game Awards 2021. Back then, Yun Jin had a brief teaser, and she became playable nearly a month after her reveal.

Whether the same thing happens with Yaoyao or not remains to be seen.

Players excited to see this new character might wish to know some leaks detailing some news about her. Current Genshin Impact leaks point to her being a 4-star Dendro Polearm user scheduled to debut in Version 3.4.

Everything in leaks is subject to change. Thus, Travelers should be patient until more official news arrives regarding what this character is capable of doing in-game.

More leaks related to her are also expected to arrive in the upcoming weeks.

Other news from The Game Awards 2022

Genshin Impact was nominated for Best Mobile Game and Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2022, yet it lost to Marvel Snap and Final Fantasy XIV, respectively. That said, not everything was a loss for this beloved title.

The final award that Genshin Impact was eligible for was the Player's Voice Award, which it actually won over the likes of:

Sonic Frontiers

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

That's it for all the important coverage for this game and Yaoyao's official debut.

