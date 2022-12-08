Is Wanderer worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact? Scaramouche pros and cons

Wanderer is a terrific character that many Genshin Impact players are understandably hyped to get, regardless of the Primogem cost. However, it's worth knowing what he brings to the table. This character has some incredible strengths, but he also has some flaws that players shouldn't blindly overlook.

It's worth noting that this article will refer to him as either Wanderer or Scaramouche since most players know this character by both names. You do have the option to rename him, but this guide will stick with the common monikers for simplicity's sake.

Why Wanderer is worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche floating in mid-air (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a succinct list of reasons why you may wish to spend Primogems on Wanderer in Genshin Impact:

Top-tier exploration capabilities by virtue of his unique Elemental Skill.

Innovative playstyle unlike any other character in the game.

Fantastic damage for an on-field character.

Good for players who like spamming Normal and Charged Attacks.

Synergizes well with plenty of potential teammates.

Building him can be simple, especially since he was released alongside a good artifact set (Desert Pavilion Chronicle).

For those who don't know, Wanderer's Elemental Skill allows him to float in the air. You can sprint in the air, float higher, or perform numerous Normal and Charged Attacks. There's a lot of freedom with what you can do with it, and it doesn't take away from your normal Stamina either.

This Elemental Skill is largely why he has a unique playstyle. Most Genshin Impact characters have nowhere near the air mobility that he has, especially when it comes to mid-air combat.

Scaramouche's abilities aren't just funny gimmicks. If built correctly, you can easily deal damage well over six figures with his Normal Attacks after casting his Elemental Skill. You have several options for good teammates like Mona, Bennett, Faruzan, Yun Jin, Xiangling, Zhongli, and plenty more.

Although Wanderer isn't a must-have character in Genshin Impact, he's still a very strong character worth spending your Primogems on.

Wanderer's flaws in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche isn't for everybody (Image via HoYoverse)

Scaramouche isn't a perfect character. Here are some flaws worth addressing:

His Elemental Skill can be hard to use for newbies, especially since it's easy to deplete his Kuugoryoku Points.

Maxing out his Talents requires Daka's Bells, an item obtained from a boss that needs a ton of Archon Quests to be done.

You may need a shielder since he doesn't have many defensive options apart from dodging attacks.

He is not too useful off the field, and he's not intended for any support roles as he has a very selfish kit.

Although his Elemental Skill is incredibly versatile, you only have a limited amount of Kuugoryoku Points to use while in the air. Hence, there is a small degree of decision-making that you'll constantly need to engage in when it comes to utilizing its potential.

If you're solely interested in damage, then you need to avoid floating higher or sprinting, as that wastes your already limited Kuugoryoku Points. Scaramouche is also vulnerable while in the air due to a lack of resistance to interruption within his kit (hence the need for a shielder).

Its Eon @gt_eon



Today I bring you the Ascension materials for the

Wanderer! I hope it helps you!🦾

#GenshinImpact #Wanderer Hello Travelers !!!Today I bring you the Ascension materials for theWanderer! I hope it helps you!🦾 Hello Travelers !!! Today I bring you the Ascension materials for theWanderer! I hope it helps you!🦾🔥🙏🍃#GenshinImpact #Wanderer https://t.co/UaOl00xFdR

Genshin Impact players who are at the beginning of the game will be unable to farm Daka's Bells, meaning that Wanderer's Talents cannot be raised past Level 6. You must complete 'Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies' from 'Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V - Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises' to access the boss that drops that material.

This won't be an issue for veteran players, but those who are just getting started should know that they cannot max out Scaramouche until they complete the quest.

Poll : Will you spend your Primogems on Wanderer? Yes No 0 votes