With the launch of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, Wanderer has finally become a playable character. Formerly known as Scaramouche, he has debuted as a 5-star Anemo character and uses Catalyst weapons.

With a unique flying mechanic in his kit, Wanderer excels at dealing massive damage through his normal and charged attacks. His debut banner, From Ashes Reborn, will be available until December 27, 2022, and players can spend Primogems to obtain him.

Those who were lucky enough to acquire him will want to build him with the best artifacts and weapons. The following article will guide players about everything they need to know to build their Wanderer in Genshin Impact.

Best items to farm for Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Wanderer is the latest 5-star character to join the Anemo family with his vision. With his mastery over Catalyst weapons, he has the potential to to be an excellent ranged Anemo DPS unit in Genshin Impact.

As an on-field DPS character, his stats' priorities are quite different from other Anemo units. For Wanderer's best builds, players will need to focus on the following stats on the artifacts:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Anemo DMG Bonus

Anemo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate/DMG

Crit Rate/DMG Sub-Stats: ATK%, ER%, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage

Unlike Anemo characters who are usually built with a 4-piece set of Viridescent Venerer, Wanderer can use tons of other artifact sets for his best build. Here are all the ones with great 4-piece set bonuses for Wanderer:

Desert Pavilion Chronicles

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Echoes of an Offering

Farm these artifact sets for Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Desert Pavilion Chronicles is the best artifact set as it is tailor-made for the Wanderer, and was introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. Not only does it increase Anemo DMG but also enhances the speed and damage of normal, charged, and plunge attacks when the charged ones hit the enemy.

Meanwhile, Shimenawa and Echoes are two great weapons to increase Wanderer's normal attack damage. With Shimenawa Reminiscence, players can increase normal, charge, and plunging attacks' damage in exchange of 15 energy charge.

Echoes of an Offering is a great choice to increase Wanderer's normal and charged attack damage, but is highly dependent on low server ping. Hence, players are advised not to farm this set unless they have low server ping (below 100).

Best Catalysts to use for Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3

Best 5-star weapons to equip on Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the 5-star weapons that are suitable for Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3 update:

Tulaytullah's Remembrance

Kagura's Verity

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Memory of Dust

Skyward Atlas

Tulaytullah's Remembrance is Wanderer's signature weapon, which makes it the best choice for him. It is a 5-star Catalyst with Crit DMG secondary stats and the amazing passive is tailor-made for his playstyle.

However, it is not necessary for Genshin Impact players to spend so much Primogems to acquire the signature weapon if they already have either of the 5-star weapons mentioned on the list above.

Excellent 4-star alternatives for Wanderer to use (Image via HoYoverse)

There are also tons of 4-star alternatives that low spenders and F2P players can use for their Wanderer. Here is a list of all the choices they can use in the game:

The Widsith

Blackcliff Agate

Solar Pearl

Dodoco Tales

The Dodoco Tales has the best weapon passive out of all these alternatives, but it is an event-exclusive option that the current playerbase cannot obtain. However, the others on the list are decent alternatives that players can take advantage of in Genshin Impact.

