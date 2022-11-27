Tulaytullah's Remembrance in Genshin Impact: Stats, Ascension Materials, and passive details

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream confirmed some details provided in a few old leaks regarding Tulaytullah's Remembrance. This article will highlight everything that Travelers need to know about Wanderer's signature weapon. It's a five-star Catalyst that will be released on the first Epitome Invocation of the new Version Update. That means Travelers can expect it to be available on December 7, 2022.

Considering that this date isn't very far away, anybody who wishes to pre-farm its Ascension Materials will find the following information quite helpful. Of course, all details in this article will be relevant for future Version Updates featuring the five-star Catalyst.

Everything known about Tulaytullah's Remembrance in Genshin Impact

How it appeared in the 3.3 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Tulaytullah's Remembrance's Base ATK at Level 1 is 48, while its CRIT DMG is 9.6%. Here is a list of the weapon's stats as it progresses through the levels:

Level 1/20: 48 ATK & 9.6% CRIT DMG

48 ATK & 9.6% CRIT DMG Level 20/20: 133 ATK & 17% CRIT DMG

133 ATK & 17% CRIT DMG Level 40/40: 261 ATK & 24.7% CRIT DMG

261 ATK & 24.7% CRIT DMG Level 50/50: 341 ATK & 28.6% CRIT DMG

341 ATK & 28.6% CRIT DMG Level 60/60 : 423 ATK & 32.5% CRIT DMG

: 423 ATK & 32.5% CRIT DMG Level 70/70: 506 ATK & 36.4% CRIT DMG

506 ATK & 36.4% CRIT DMG Level 80/80: 590 ATK & 40.2% CRIT DMG

590 ATK & 40.2% CRIT DMG Level 90/90: 674 ATK & 44.1% CRIT DMG

If you want to get this Catalyst to its maximum level, then you will need to farm some Ascension Materials so you can evolve it several times.

All Ascension Materials of Tulaytullah's Remembrance

The materials were also seen in the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of All Ascension Materials that you must farm for Wanderer's signature weapon:

5x Echo of Scorching Might

14x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

14x Dream of Scorching Might

6x Olden Days of Scorching Might

23x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

27x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

41x Robust Fungal Nucleus

15x Fungal Spores

23x Luminescent Pollen

27x Crystalline Cyst Dust

225,000 Mora

Here is how you can farm each category of items:

Scorching Might: Tower of Abject Pride on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday

Tower of Abject Pride on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday Fungal Nucleus: Defeat any Fungus enemy while activating or scorching them

Defeat any Fungus enemy while activating or scorching them Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, Crystalline Cyst Dust: Defeat any Fungus enemy scattered around Sumeru

Defeat any Fungus enemy scattered around Sumeru Mora: Blossoms of Wealth

Farming all of these Ascension Materials is quite simple, especially since some items come from the same enemies.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance's Passive in Genshin Impact

Wanderer and his signature weapon in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the description of the full effect of Genshin Impact's Tulaytullah's Remembrance:

"Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8/6/7.2/8.4/9.6% every second for 12s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6/12/14.4/16.8/19.2%."

The description goes on to talk about this increase, saying:

"This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48/60/72/84/96%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs."

The numbers associated with the effect are for R1/R2/R3/R4/R5. Otherwise, that's it for everything you need to know about Tulaytullah's Remembrance in Genshin Impact.

