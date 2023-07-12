Genshin Impact Freminet Ascension Materials guide: Talent and character level-up resources list

All of Freminet's Ascension Materials and Talent resources have been leaked from the recent Genshin Impact 4.0 data mines. Unfortunately, most of the character's required items were not pre-farmable prior to the debut of Fontaine. Still, there are some resources worth mentioning that you could grind for beforehand for his Talents. This article summarizes everything players will need.

This guide should also help those looking up Freminet's Talent and Ascension Materials after Genshin Impact 4.0 launches, provided nothing changes between then and when the data mines first occurred. Ascension Materials will be discussed before diving into the resources to max out this character's Talents.

Freminet's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine



As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… Freminet: Yearning for Unseen DepthsRenowned Diver of the Court of FontaineAs the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Freminet: Yearning for Unseen DepthsRenowned Diver of the Court of FontaineAs the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gsOvpvHaNg

Here is what the latest data mines from Honey Hunter state about Freminet's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact:

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragment

9x Shivada Jade Chunk

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

168x Romaritime Flower

46x Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius

18x Transoceanic Pearl

30x Transoceanic Chunk

36x Kaleidoscopic Crystal

420,000 Mora

Everything listed above is subject to change, including the names of the new items. Most of this character's Ascension Materials are not pre-farmable before Genshin Impact 4.0, aside from the Shivada Jade items and Mora. Note that the Icewind Suite that drops the Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius also drops the Shivada Jade resources, so there isn't a need to pre-farm those crystals.

Every item listed above will be obtainable in version 4.0 onward. Farming Mora is recommended since you need to level this character up using that currency while using Mora to Ascend him. Mora is also required for his Talents, as mentioned in this article.

Freminet's Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

This character's Talents focus on his Physical DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are what the Genshin Impact leaks reveal about Freminet's Talent Materials required to max out all three talents:

9x Teachings of Justice

63x Guide to Justice

114x Philosophies of Justice

18x Transoceanic Pearl

66x Transoceanic Chunk

93x Kaleidoscopic Crystal

18x Worldspan Fern

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Note that Fontember Aberrants drop the Transoceanic Pearl, Chunk, and Kaleidoscopic Crystal items. Travelers must regularly farm those enemies if they plan to max out Freminet's total level and Talents. The Justice scrolls will come from a new Domain within Fontaine.

Worldspan Fern is already pre-farmable by defeating The Realm of Beginnings. Players must complete Nahida's second Story Quest to access that Weekly Boss. It is recommended to do so quickly to save time in the long run since Weekly Bosses only drop their materials once a week.

When will Freminet be playable?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

— Lyney winked as he… "Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh."— Lyney winked as he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh."— Lyney winked as he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Hqc3WeUmpN

This character was leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0 as a 4-star Cryo Claymore user. Obtaining him should be fairly easy since 4-stars are more common than their 5-star counterparts. HoYoverse did not announce his banner at the time of writing this article.

Although data mines pertaining to materials have been right on the money for the last few version updates, there is a possibility that some aspects can be changed before the final release.

