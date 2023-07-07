Genshin Impact Lynette Ascension Materials guide: Talent Level-Up resources and boss drops list

All of Lynette's Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up resources have been leaked via the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 beta test. This article will include everything that has been unofficially revealed thus far. Some items are available to pre-farm, so Travelers may wish to get started on that. Likewise, it's worth mentioning the many resources that players cannot currently acquire until Version 4.0.

Note that everything listed here is subject to change. Recent Ascension Material leaks have been incredibly accurate, so there is a great chance that what's listed below would be identical to the final version. The following embed shows all the items Travelers need to farm in Genshin Impact 4.0.

Genshin Impact leaks: All of Lynette's Talent and Ascension materials

Lynette's resources are seen in the middle of the above-reposted leak. Here is a summary of all her Ascension Materials:

1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

168x Lumidouce Bell

18x Meshing Gear

30x Mechanical Spur Gear

36x Novel Dynamic Gear

46x Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Geppelia

420,000 Mora

Here is what she needs to max out all three Talents:

9x Teachings of Order

63x Guide to Order

114x Philosophies of Order

18x Meshing Gear

66x Mechanical Spur Gear

93x Novel Dynamic Gear

18x Everamber

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Several of these items are not available to pre-farm. Let's first cover what Travelers could get.

What you can pre-farm for Lynette before Genshin Impact 4.0

Blossoms of Wealth will drop Mora for you once you clear them (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the Vayuda Turquoise Ascension Materials can be collected by defeating the following bosses:

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Setekh Wenut

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Stormterror

Clearing Blossoms of Wealth will give you plenty of Mora, which you must do repeatedly if you're low on that currency. Remember, Mora is used for level-ups, Ascensions, and even Talent Level-Ups.

Everamber comes from The Realm of the Beginnings Weekly Boss. Travelers must have completed Nahida's second Story Quest to fight that foe. Otherwise, players cannot farm the Talent resource necessary for maxing out the last few Talent levels for Lynette.

A Crown of Insight is available in every Version Update's biggest event. Players can at least get one from Secret Summer Paradise.

Lynette's materials that debut in Genshin Impact 4.0

The following items will debut in Genshin Impact 4.0, which is when Travelers can finally farm them for Lynette:

Lumidouce Bell

Meshing Gear

Mechanical Spur Gear

Novel Dynamic Gear

Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Geppelia

Teachings of Order

Guide to Order

Philosophies of Order

Meshing Gear

Mechanical Spur Gear

Novel Dynamic Gear

It is worth mentioning that the Lumidouce Bell is a Local Specialty exclusive to Fontaine. All other items apart from the Order resources are available from new enemies debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0. The above leak suggests that the Order scrolls would be available in a Domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Even if the materials don't change, players should know that the names are highly susceptible to being altered.

