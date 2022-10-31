5 best ways to get Mora (with and without Resin) in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will need plenty of Mora if they plan to build their characters, and acquiring the precious resource can take a lot of time. Fans can take advantage of a variety of opportunities to collect the golden coins, from completing quests to defeating powerful enemies.

A ton of Mora can be found throughout the world as well, and gamers can use these resources to beef up their purses easily. They will want to have plenty of coins saved up for new characters and to level up their artifacts easily.

Here's how players can get a ton of Mora in Genshin Impact with ease.

Genshin Impact: 5 best ways to get a ton of Mora

Genshin Impact players can easily farm a ton of Mora through a variety of in-game methods. They can utilize their Resin to complete Leylines, take down enemies, and find hidden pockets of the coins spread throughout the world.

This Mora will be useful for leveling up characters, and with new choices like Nahida on the way, fans will need the resources. Here are some of the best ways to gather tons of these golden coins:

1) Chests

Players can gather plenty of Mora through chests, with some of the rarest variants providing an insane amount. Precious and Luxurious Chests in particular can provide fans with a huge amount of extra coins, and fans will want to make sure they collect all of them.

They will also gain extra Primogems for doing so, making this a great way to collect resources.

2) Rock Piles

Rock piles can provide a surprising amount of Mora for players, and opening them up only takes a second or two. Fans can follow this route to gather plenty of these unique objects, and picking them all up will add up to a hefty portion of these golden coins.

They will want to make sure they don't pass up on any of these as they explore the world.

3) Floating Crates

Floating Crates can also provide a huge amount of Mora, and they also contribute to an area's overall completion rate. Fans who may not have 100% in certain areas might be missing some Floating Crates that are in the water.

Picking them up will provide a sizeable chunk of the golden coins, so fans won't want to miss out on these floating brown boxes.

4) Paimon's Bargains

Players can purchase a ton of Mora from the game's Stardust Shop, since it provides them with the opportunity to purchase 10,000 Mora for just 10 Stardust.

Fans will have accumulated tons of Stardust by wishing on Genshin Impact's banners, and if they are low on Mora, they may want to spend it on the precious resource. Unfortunately, there is a limit of 30 times that they can take advantage of the 10 Stardust cost, and after the said number, the price will go up to 20 each.

5) Ley Line Outcrops

Mora Ley Lines are the best way for players to turn Resin directly into Mora. By defeating the foes that spawn after interacting with these golden orbs, they will be able to turn 20 Resin into Mora, which increases based on their current World Level.

At World Level 0, fans will only receive 12,000 Mora for their Resin, but at World Level 7, they will be able to get an exchange rate of 52,000 to one. They will definitely want to take advantage of these Ley Lines, especially if an event is occurring that doubles the bonuses received.

Genshin Impact fans can collect Mora from a variety of sources, and they'll need a ton of it for their characters.

