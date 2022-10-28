Genshin Impact 4.0 roadmap: Every upcoming character and major feature listed

Genshin Impact 4.0 will bring players to the new region of Fontaine, where tons of new characters will debut alongside unique mechanics in the region. Players who plan to summon characters between the 3.1 update and the 4.0 update can take advantage of a leaked roadmap that reveals many of the upcoming additions over the course of the next few months.

Fans will want to make sure they continue saving up Primogems as the updates pass, as Fontaine looks to have some incredible characters. They can find the Genshin Impact 4.0 roadmap leaks here.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Roadmap of characters revealed

A ton of Genshin Impact characters are set to be released between the current update and the 4.0 update's release. Given that the 4.0 update will bring fans to an entirely new region with a whole new cast of characters to enjoy, saving up Primogems through this roadmap will likely be the ideal decision. Luckily, thanks to this roadmap, fans will know which characters they want to summon for, along with when they are set to arrive. Here's the current roadmap so far:

3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan

The reworked version of Scaramouche is set to be released during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update alongside a new support character named Faruzan. These two characters will likely be released in the first half, giving fans the opportunity to pick up two powerful Anemo characters in just a few months.

Scaramouche's new kit looks to provide him with a ton of Anemo damage, and he will likely be a strong DPS option for players to take advantage of. He will reportedly wield a Catalyst in combat, while Faruzan will use a bow for her support skills.

3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

Next up, Alhaitham should be released during the game's 3.4 update, which will likely arrive in January. Alhaitham will appear alongside Yaoyao during this update, and both of them will utilize the Dendro element in combat.

Alhaitham looks to be a strong DPS character who may be another Dendro Main DPS option that wields a sword in battle. Yaoyao appears to be a supporting Dendro character that utilizes a polearm.

3.5: Dehya and Mika

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update looks to bring Dehya to the game as a playable 5-star character, alongside the release of the 4-star Mika. Dehya is a Pyro Claymore character who can deal a ton of damage in battle and reportedly has a very unique kit that allows her to deal tons of AOE damage. Mika is a 4-star Cryo Polearm character who will support his allies with healing during battle.

3.6: Baizhu and an unknown 4-star

Lastly, Baizhu will appear during Genshin Impact 3.6 alongside an unknown 4-star character. Baizhu has been a character that fans have been waiting to summon for ages, and he was the first Dendro character ever seen in the game. Fans will finally get the chance to summon him during this update, so they'll want to make sure they have enough Primogems when he gets released.

New features

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks have revealed that the Fontaine update will introduce a variety of new mechanics, including hyperspeed vessels for water travel, underwater mechanics that allow players to sink beneath the waves to explore, and even new items to collect while underwater. Fans will be able to do a ton with water in Fontaine, which makes sense given that it is the land of Hydro. Players will likely learn more about these mechanics in the updates that lead up to Fontaine's release.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of information about the next few updates, and players will want to make sure they save up their wishes for these leaked banners.

