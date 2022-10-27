Genshin Impact 3.2 update maintenance schedule, server downtime, and Primogem compensation

Genshin Impact 3.2 is just around the corner, and players will be able to summon new characters, take down new enemies, and fight a powerful new weekly boss. This update will bring a ton of other content for fans to enjoy, and they'll want to make sure they are ready for it to be released.

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update will arrive on November 2 after a short maintenance period where the game will be down. Since they will be unable to explore the world during it, they will want to prepare for the downtime's arrival.

Fans can find out when the Genshin Impact 3.2 update maintenance will arrive in this article.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Update maintenance, downtime, and more

Genshin Impact 3.2 will be released in just a few days, and fans will want to make sure they are prepared for the game's update maintenance. This is a time before every update when the title goes down for a few hours to allow the content changes to go live.

During this time, fans will be unable to log into the game, and thus will not be able to continue exploring until the update has finished loading. The duration usually lasts around five hours, finishing just a bit under the limit most of the time.

With Genshin Impact 3.2 launching on November 2, fans should expect to have the game go down for around five hours on that day. Depending on timezones, the maintenance time will shift but is expected to begin at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on November 2, and last until 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

This is in accordance with previous maintenance periods, though fans should log into the game around ten minutes or so before the downtime ends to see if it concludes early.

The countdown above ticks down to the expected end time for the 3.2 update maintenance to complete. It should apply regardless of region, meaning fans can use it wherever they are.

After the countdown ends, the maintenance for the update will be complete and fans will be able to begin exploring the new changes.

This patch will bring tons of fresh content, and fans who want to summon Nahida as soon as they can should keep a close eye on the timer. They will also be awarded 600 Primogems as compensation for having to wait for the maintenance period to conclude.

During this update, players can look forward to a variety of events, including Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, an event that will task them with interacting with the various floating fungi found in Sumeru.

There will also be some unique events to complete over the course of the update, along with big reruns like Childe and Yae Miko. Fans will want to make sure they complete all of these to gain enough Primogems to summon these powerful characters when the 3.2 update releases.

Genshin Impact's new update will bring a ton of new content to the game, and fans will want to make sure they are ready for it to be released.

