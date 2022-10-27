When is the Genshin Impact 3.2 update getting released?

Genshin Impact 3.2 is just around the corner, and fans will soon be able to experience tons of new content. The update will be released alongside a new world boss, events, and even the playable debut of Nahida, the Dendro Archon. The Genshin Impact 3.2 update is set to drop on November 2, 2022, which means players won't need to wait much longer for this content to arrive.

With so much arriving during this update, players will want to make sure they are ready for its release next month. Fans can find out more about the Genshin Impact 3.2 release date here.

Genshin Impact 3.2 update: Release date, characters, and events

Genshin Impact 3.2 is set to be released in just a few days. Fans can expect the update to get released on November 2, though depending on timezones, players may receive it on November 1.

Either way, gamers will have to wait until the start of next month to begin this unique new chapter in the Traveler's journey. This update looks to focus on their encounter with Scaramouche as they aid Nahida in their adventure through Sumeru.

Daily Nahida 🌱 @Daily_Nahida //genshin leaks

3.2 trailer OST +Nahida official art



Credits to Paimon's secret stash //genshin leaks 3.2 trailer OST +Nahida official artCredits to Paimon's secret stash https://t.co/L1UjX83Zdy

Throughout the update, fans will learn more about key characters from Sumeru, including Alhaitham, Nahida, and the Grand Sages. There will also be plenty of interactions between the Traveler and the Fatui Harbingers, with Il Dottore having more screen time during this update.

Players who have been waiting to see Scaramouche again will also definitely want to play through the 3.2 update, as Scaramouche will play a pivotal role during the story of 3.2 and will even end up as a weekly boss for players to challenge.

There will be some exciting events during the 3.2 update, with players gaining access to a free copy of Dori through the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. This event will allow players to catch and collect the Floating Fungi that appear all over the region, and it definitely seems like a fun way to get some easy Primogems and other important materials.

Other events include things like Adventurer's Trials and the return of the difficult Hypostatic Symphony event. Fans will also be able to complete the Outside the Canvas: Inside the Lens: event once more, as it is set to rerun during the 3.2 update. All of these events will provide players with plenty of Primogems, giving them opportunities to summon for the characters arriving in 3.2.

Over the course of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, players will get the opportunity to summon plenty of 5-star characters. During the first phase, Nahida will make her playable debut as a Dendro 5-star Catalyst, running alongside Yoimiya's rerun. They will be accompanied by Bennett, Noelle, and Razor. In the second half, Yae Miko and Childe will appear for reruns, with Layla making her debut as well. Each of the 5-star characters will appear alongside their signature weapons, making this update a huge one for players to spend Primogems on.

Genshin Impact's 3.2 update looks to be a huge addition to the game, and fans won't want to miss out when it releases.

Poll : 0 votes