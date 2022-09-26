Genshin Impact to release the Dendro Archon Nahida, aka Kusanali, in version 3.2

Genshin Impact, through a recent Twitter post, provided an official confirmation of the release of Nahida, the Dendro Archon, also known as The Lesser Lord Kusanali. It seems that Nahida is set for release, along with Genshin Impact's patch 3.2.

If everything goes according to schedule, then the aforementioned patch will go live somewhere around November 2, 2022. In this case, fans have approximately a little over a month to save for the Dendro Archon.

Many will be looking to do just that as the Dendro Archon is a highly anticipated character by the entire community. Several fans have been saving Primogems for quite a long time and it looks like their wait is almost over.

Nahida is expected to be a top-tier support for Electro and Hydro characters in Genshin Impact

Nahida, as mentioned previously, will be released sometime in the beginning of November, alongside patch 3.2. She is the Dendro Archon and is expected to be quite a strong support character in-game.

Using the short female model type, just like Klee and Diona, Nahida will also have child-like features. Being a lower-tier Archon, her lore states that not many people know or speak about her. Nevertheless, she is quite strong and has some hidden powers at a spiritual level.

In terms of gameplay, she is expected to be a Catalyst user and will obviously use the Dendro element. Based on leaks, her Q will reportedly be an AOE (Area of Effect) ability, capable of buffing a variety of elements, namely Hydro, Pyro, and Electro.

Her E, on the other hand, will function similarly to the camera in the Fayz Trials quest. Using this ability, players will be able to take a picture, deal damage, and mark an enemy. Enemies marked by this ability will take even more damage.

Lastly, it is important to mention that she will most likely be an off-field support as players are expected to switch to their main DPS after using her ultimate ability. On that note, it is safe to say that she will possibly make Electro and Hydro teams quite strong.

As an element, Dendro has benefitted the aforementioned elements the most in Genshin Impact. In fact, several Electro units like Yae Miko and Keqing, who were previously considered weak, have now become top-tier options.

With her abilities, Nahida will improve their potency even further, making her a must-have support upon release. Considering that she is an Archon, this is understandable, since every Archon has made a considerable impact on the meta since their release.

Nahida is expected to achieve similar results, although further details will likely provide much more clarity once Genshin Impact provides an official showcase for the upcoming Dendro Archon.

