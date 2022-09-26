Genshin Impact reveals upcoming characters Layla and Dendro Archon 'Nahida'

Genshin Impact's developers just introduced two new characters in a recent official tweet. Sumeru's Dendro Archon, known as Nahida, alongside an unseen figure called Layla, are the teased characters for the 3.2 update. Players can expect both of these characters to appear in the same banner, as the next update is scheduled to go live on November 2.

The company also confirmed the elements that both of them will be wielding, alongside their weapons that have been rumored for some time now. While the community is already acquainted with the Dendro Archon through the memorable Archon Quest in Sumeru, Layla is a brand new personality introduced with this tweet.

Nahida and Layla were teased by HoYoverse for Genshin Impact 3.2 (2022)

The Sumeru update in Genshin Impact has been received positively by the community, with players across the world loving the exploration, quests, and new characters. HoYoverse doesn't seem to have plans to slow down, as their latest livestream laid out an entire roadmap for everything arriving in the future.

Some characters have already been teased in the Archon Quest, including Al Haitham, Dehya, and Nahida. One of these characters is not far off, as Nahida, also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, has just been confirmed for release in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Genshin Impact's official Twitter account uploaded a series of tweets, all of which showcased Nahida and Layla. As previously rumored, Nahida will be wielding the Dendro element, which is rather obvious considering that she is the current Dendro Archon. Her post has the following description:

"Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much."

The additional description refers to her as a "Physic of Purity", and she will most likely wield a Catalyst as her weapon.

This is the first time that HoYoverse has teased anything related to Layla, who is expected to appear as a 4-star character alongside Nahida's banner. She will wield Cryo vision and will use a Sword as her weapon. Layla's description post states:

"A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis."

Additional information in the official post describes her as "half asleep and half awake," which hints at her tired personality. Layla was also referred to as the "Fantastical Evening Star" in the tweet.

As mentioned earlier, both Nahida and Layla's banners will arrive with the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

