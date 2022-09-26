Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Layla and Nahida's abilities explained

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have just revealed Nahida and Layla's upcoming Elemental Bursts and Skills. Players can learn about their unique abilities in this article, including details regarding the characters' kits.

Nahida looks to be an incredible Dendro support character with a skill that uses the same mechanic seen in the game's Fayz Trials event. She also seems to have a massive Dendro Elemental Burst.

Layla, on the other hand, is a Cryo support character who can present some powerful shields during combat. Fans can learn more about the recent Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks regarding Nahida and Layla's abilities below.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Layla and Nahida's kits revealed

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the kits for both Nahida and Layla, giving players an idea of what the two new characters can do when they are released in the 3.2 update. This patch is set to launch on November 2, 2022, meaning gamers won't need to wait too long for both of these characters to arrive.

Nahida

Nahida has a very unique kit that seems to provide a ton of value to Dendro-reaction-focused teams. According to the leaks, she utilizes the child model, the Dendro element, and wields a Catalyst in battle. This provides her with a ton of different options when it comes to weapons, and players will want to choose wisely when building her.

Her Elemental Skill is a camera, which is similar to what was involved in game's latest event, the Fayz Trials. Players will enter a camera state after activating the ability, and this will allow them to take a picture of enemies during battle. Doing so will see foes taking damage, leaving a mark on them. Activating an Elemental Reaction on marked foes will detonate the mark, causing enemies to take even more damage.

Her Elemental Burst creates a massive area that will allow gamers to dish out tons of reactions. They will want to bring Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters into this area to take advantage of the Dendro applications. This will be great for any character looking to use Bloom or the Spread reaction in battle.

Layla

The Genshin Impact's 3.2 leaks have also revealed information about Layla's kit, revealing that she will use the female teen model, the Cryo element, and a sword in combat.

Her Elemental Skill allows her to create a shield that scales based on her HP, along with stars that deal damage to enemies. These stars seem to emanate from her shield, though it's not known exactly how they will operate in battle. The shield will likely be of the Cryo element, letting it absorb damage of the same type more effectively.

Her Elemental Burst is similar to Lisa's, creating a large zone of Cryo that will deal damage intermittently. If this remains while she is off-field, Layla could be a great addition to freeze-based team compositions.

