Genshin Impact 3.1 first phase banners, 4-stars, weapons, and release date for all regions

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks have revealed the first banner that will be available when the update releases. The new version is set to arrive in just a few days, and players will have some incredible characters to summon for when it arrives. There will also be powerful signature weapons available on the weapon banner, allowing fans to boost the power of these characters even further. Leaks have even revealed the 4-stars that will be available during the first half, giving fans everything they need to know about what's coming during the update.

Players can find out everything about Genshin Impact 3.1's first phase banners here.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Cyno and Venti, 4-star characters, and more

The banner phases for Genshin Impact 3.1 have been revealed, with leaks providing even more information about what players can expect from the launch of the next update. Genshin Impact 3.1 is set to go live on September 28, meaning fans won't need to wait much longer for it to arrive.

This update will bring the addition of two new 5-star characters and a new 4-star character, making it a great update for players to spend their Primogems on. Here are the specifics of the banners:

5-star characters: Cyno and Venti

The 5-star characters set to begin the Genshin Impact 3.1 update's first phase are Cyno and Venti. Cyno is a powerful 5-star Electro Polearm wielder who looks to be a main-DPS character who can deal a ton of Electro damage in combat. Players will definitely want to summon him if they enjoy slashing through their opponents with flashy animations and awesome skills.

Venti remains a great 5-star Anemo support with some incredible skills. Although he doesn't use his bow much in combat, he can provide a ton of crowd control with his Elemental Burst and can be an excellent option in large-scale battles.

4-star characters: Candace, Kuki Shinobu, and Sayu

For 4-star options, players will have the opportunity to acquire characters like Sayu, Candace, and Kuki Shinobu. Kuki Shinobu, in particular, has benefitted from the addition of Dendro, and players may want to give her a try. Her Electro application and her unique healing kit have made her a great choice in battle.

Sayu remains a strong Anemo 4-star option who can heal and provide Swirls, along with a unique mobility option with her Elemental Skill.

Candace is a new 4-star Hydro Polearm character who can provide a Hydro infusion to characters, and she may see some play with future characters like Nilou. Her kit also has a counter mechanic that may make her useful for tough bosses.

Weapons: Elegy for the End and Staff of the Scarlet Sands

The final additions coming during the Genshin Impact 3.1 update's first phase are the two 5-star signature weapons that players will be able to summon for. The first weapon is the Elegy for the End, a bow that provides its wielder with a ton of Elemental Mastery. This bow is great for buffing teammates and is one of Venti's best weapon options, especially when he is being used as a team buffer.

The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is Cyno's signature polearm, and it is an incredible option for him. It provides Cyno with a ton of stats that he can use, along with a passive that helps convert his Elemental Mastery into even more damage. Fans will definitely want to grab this polearm if they plan on using Cyno in their teams.

Genshin Impact 3.1's first phase looks to bring an amazing set of weapons and characters for players to summon.

