How to build Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact: Best artifacts and team comps 

Kuki Shinobu is the newest character in Genshin Impact 2.7, so Travelers will inevitably think about how to build her if they get her. She can either utilize a support or DPS build, which will largely depend on the player's team comp, as well as the weapons and artifacts that they own.

Kuki Shinobu can offer:

Easy Electro reactions

Healing for the active character

Easy application of artifacts like Tenacity of the Millelith

The second and third bullet points are particularly why she's better suited for a support role, but players can build her with DPS in mind, especially if they have good weapons like Primordial Jade Cutter.

Genshin Impact build guide for Kuki Shinobu: Weapons, artifacts, and team comp to use to get better results

Weapons

Her Test Run features her using a Favonius Sword, which is great for support builds (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short summary of weapons to consider for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact:

Primordial Jade Cutter (provides HP)

(provides HP) Freedom-Sworn (provides a teamwide buff)

(provides a teamwide buff) Mistsplitter Reforged (good for DPS builds)

(good for DPS builds) Favonius Sword (helps act as a battery for the team)

(helps act as a battery for the team) Iron Sting (good Elemental Mastery and good for F2P)

These weapons all fulfill different roles in a team, so players wouldn't use something like Mistsplitter Reforged for a support build. Favonius Sword and Iron Sting are the primary F2P options to consider here, with the former being better-suited for a support build.

Artifacts

The Trial version of her in Test Run wisely uses Tenacity of the Millelith (Image via HoYoverse)

Best artifacts for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact consist of:

Tenacity of the Millelith (boosts her HP, and she easily triggers the four-piece effect)

(boosts her HP, and she easily triggers the four-piece effect) Noblesse Oblige (generic teamwide buff on its four-piece effect)

(generic teamwide buff on its four-piece effect) Emblem of Severed Fate (ideal for DPS builds)

(ideal for DPS builds) Instructor (underrated four-star artifact option that boosts her Elemental Mastery)

(underrated four-star artifact option that boosts her Elemental Mastery) Maiden Beloved (two-piece set bolsters her healing)

(two-piece set bolsters her healing) Ocean-Hued Clam (two-piece set bolsters her healing)

An artifact's main stats tend to prioritize HP% and Healing Bonus% (Circlet of Logos only), although CRIT Rate% is useful alongside the Favonius Sword. Alternatively, some players can go with Electro DMG%, CRIT Rate%, and CRIT DMG% for DPS builds.

Team Comps

An example of a team comp that focuses on her supportive capabilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu's team comps will differ based on whether the player wants her for her supportive capabilities or her DPS potential. Her supportive abilities largely revolve around her healing and Electro application. Examples of team comps to use with her include:

Ayato or Childe + Kazuha or Sucrose + Raiden Shogun or Fischl

Eula + Raiden Shogun or Fischl + Rosaria

The first team is a taser team in Genshin Impact; Kuki Shinobu can provide some good off-field Electro application for that team while also providing some much-appreciated healing. The second Genshin Impact team comp revolves around Eula as a main DPS unit. In this case, Kuki Shinobu can act as a substitute for Diona.

An example of a generic but useful team comp focusing on her DPS capabilities (Image via HoYoverse)

If the player wants her to be a DPS unit, then here is a popular F2P example:

Bennett + Xiangling + Xingqui

Those three characters are splashable in an absurd number of team comps in Genshin Impact. Ergo, they can easily make Kuki Shinobu deal a respectable amount of damage as a DPS unit.

