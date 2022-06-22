Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu materials, team comps, and builds (June 2022)

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Kuki Shinobu has finally been released, and players will be able to take advantage of her unique kit to aid their teams in battle. Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro sword user with a focus on healing, allowing her to keep her teammates alive in the heat of battle while still dishing out some Electro damage. Players who have been waiting for an Electro healer will want to give Shinobu a try on their teams as she can provide a surprising amount of support.

Here's how Genshin Impact players can build, ascend, and utilize their Kuki Shinobu.

How to build and use Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is Genshin Impact's latest character, and she can be a surprisingly efficient healer. Players who have been waiting for an Electro support to release will want to grab her from Arataki Itto's banner before it goes away when the 2.8 update drops.

Shinobu is an important member of the Arataki Gang and plays a big role in keeping Itto out of trouble. She is also one of the smartest minds in Inazuma. Players will want to make sure they have the necessary items to make full use of Shinobu, and they can find them here.

Kuki Shinobu's ascension materials

Ascending Kuki Shinobu won't be too difficult as all of the items she needs to get to level 90 are currently farmable in-game. Players will need to head down into the Chasm to face the powerful Ruin Serpent for the boss items, but it is a rather simple task to gather them all. In order to reach level 90, Kuki Shinobu requires:

168x Naku Weed

1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

9x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

18x Spectral Husk

30x Spectral Heart

36x Spectral Nucleus

Kuki Shinobu's best artifacts

Kuki Shinobu is best built as a healer, with players utilizing artifacts that increase her max health and allow her to boost her teammate's efficiency in battle. This leaves her with a smaller pool of artifacts to choose from, and most fans will want to make use of the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set. This set increases her max HP and allows her to grant her allies a powerful buff (at four pieces). Here are the stats that Genshin Impact players will want to look for:

Plume: HP% focus, with Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat.

Flower: HP% focus with Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat.

Sands: HP% with Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery.

Goblet: HP% with Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge focus.

Circlet: Healing Bonus or HP% with Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge.

Kuki Shinobu's best weapons

The best weapons for Kuki Shinobu allow her to aid her teammates even more, as she doesn't gain much from personal boosts. Fans will want to equip a weapon that either boosts her Elemental Mastery or pick a sword that allows her to generate Energy for her teammates.

Some of the best choices are weapons like the Favonius Sword and the Freedom Sworn. These two swords allow her to generate a ton of Energy for her allies or increase their damage with powerful buffs.

Kuki Shinobu's best teams

Placing Kuki Shinobu into a team can be difficult, as she is outshined by many of the game's most used healers like Bennett or Kokomi. However, she has a place in certain team compositions, like a mono-Electro team or Superconduct focused teams. These teams benefit from her Electro typing and her ability to provide off-field Electro procs. She is best paired with a physical carry like Eula to allow her to provide potent reactions that can aid the main carry.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Kuki Shinobu can provide her team a surprising amount of value.

