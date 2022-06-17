Genshin Impact reveals Kuki Shinobu's abilities, ascension materials, and more gameplay

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming 4-star character in Genshin Impact version 2.7, featured in Arataki Itto's banner on June 21. She will officially be the first healer in the game under the Electro category.

Today, the developer finally released an official statement regarding Kuki Shinobu's skills, her ascension materials, and talent level-up materials. In addition, a Character Demo video was also released on YouTube to preview her skills and showcase her normal daily lifestyle in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu Talents and Skills in Genshin Impact

Shinobu's Elemental Skill Sanctifying Ring (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill 'Sanctifying Ring' in Genshin Impact creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of a small amount of her health, dealing Electro damage to nearby opponents.

The ring will stay on the field following the current active character, even if Shinobu is switched out. It will deal Electro damage to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds and restores HP for the active character based on Shinobu's Max HP. The HP consumption from using the Elemental Skill will only bring her health to 20%.

Shinobu's Elemental Burst Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite (Image via HoYoverse)

Her Elemental Burst, 'Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite,' stabs her sword into the ground, creating an AoE field that deals continuous Electro damage to opponents based on Shinobu's Max HP. If her health is less than or equal to 50% when using this skill, the field will last longer.

Kuki Shinobu ascension materials in Genshin Impact

All materials for Kuki Shinobu's ascension and talent materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu needs four different ascension materials to increase her level from 0 to 90. The following are the materials required:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone Naku Weed Spectral Husk / Heart / Nucleus Runic Fang

Runic Fang is an item dropped from the normal boss Ruin Serpent in The Chasm. Players who did not complete the exploration in the underground mine can enter any of their friends' World and let them carry the fight.

Meanwhile, her talent level-up materials will require another set of materials. These items are needed to upgrade Shinobu's talent level from 1 to 10.

Teachings / Guide / Philosophies of Elegance Spectral Husk / Heart / Nucleus Tears of the Calamitous God

The Tears of the Calamitous God can only be obtained in the Raiden Shogun Weekly Boss domain in Inazuma.

Character Demo of Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Inside Kuki Shinobu's Character Demo, she explains her tasks as the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang to bring in business and maintain a stable team. It can be seen that she can perform up to four rapid strikes from Normal Attack and consume a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Aside from her Elemental Skill and Burst, players can also see Kuki Shinobu's idle animation, where she is seen playing with her sword.

The deputy leader of the Arataki Gang will be officially added to Genhsin Impact on June 21, alongside the leader himself, in the Arataki Itto banner.

