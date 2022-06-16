Genshin Impact banner schedule: Itto, 5-star weapons, and 4-stars announced

Phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.7 is coming closer, and the developer has released a full announcement regarding the next character and weapon banners. With this revelation, players can now decide whether they want to wish for the banners or not.

Arataki Itto and his signature weapon, the Redhorn Stonethresher, are finally getting a comeback in the game. As a Geo DPS, he is highly sought after in the endgame, especially after the new phase of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. This article will include the date for Itto and his weapon banner.

Arataki Itto's first rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.7

Oni's Royale banner in phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.7 will start on June 21 at 06:00 PM (UTC+8). The duration of this banner is three weeks and will end on July 12 at 3:00 PM (UTC+8).

Arataki Itto will be an event-exclusive 5-star character that will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event wish. Alongside Itto, these three 4-star characters will also be getting the same treatment in getting the drop rate boost:

Kuki Shinobu (Electro) Chongyun (Cryo) Gorou (Geo)

It is important to note that the 5-star Arataki Itto will not be available in the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation.' However, the 4-star character Kuki Shinobu will be available in the standard banner starting in Genshin Impact version 2.8.

If Travelers hesitate to wish for the banner, they can participate in the 'Test Run' trial event that will be available for the entire duration of the event wish. They will use fixed lineups containing the selected trial characters and enter specific stages to test them out. Besides getting to experience playing the units, completing the challenges will also provide players with rewards such as Primogems.

Weapon banner for phase 2 of Genshin Impact 2.7

The new weapon banner will also be refreshed at the same time as the Arataki Itto banner, which will be on June 21 at 06:00 PM (UTC+8) and ends on July 12. As always, two 5-star weapons will be featured, and this time it will be the Redhorn Stonethresher (Claymore) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst).

A few selected 4-star weapons will also make an appearance in the weapon banner with a huge drop rate boost, such as:

Lithic Blade (Claymore) Lion's Roar (Sword) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst) The Stringless (Bow)

During this Epitome Invocation banner, Genshin Impact players can take advantage of the Epitomized Path to chart a course towards one of the promotional 5-star weapons: Redhorn Stonethresher or Memory of Dust.

By using the Epitomized Path, players have a guaranteed chance to receive the weapons they want within a maximum of 240 wishes. Of course, they can reach soft pity if they are lucky enough. Readers can visit the guide here for more information regarding the Epitomized Path and weapon banner pity system.

Remember that both Redhorn Stonethresher and Memory of Dust will not be available in the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation' as they are event-exclusive weapons.

The return of Arataki Itto and the addition of Kuki Shinobu will surely keep players' attention in the game long enough until the announcement for the Genshin Impact version 2.8 livestream is released.

