Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Kuki Shinobu will make an early appearance in Genshin Impact for Asian servers as the EU and NA servers will have to wait for a few more hours.

There is no doubt fans will want the best for Kuki Shinobu as they build her with the best equipment. Building Kuki Shinobu can be tricky since her abilities are based on multiple factors such as max HP and Elemental Mastery. As the game's first Electro healer, Kuk Shinobu will also bring tons of changes to many Electro-based team compositions.

The following article will cover the best teams, artifacts, and weapons to use for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Tenacity should be Kuki Shinobu's go-to artifact set

Sasra👹👺Shinobu Haver @Eternityarchon Kuki Shinobu Artifacts I Grinding for Kuki Shinobu Artifacts I Grinding for https://t.co/XuZjhu4Vad

Kuki Shinobu can use multiple artifact sets for her many builds. When it comes to two-piece set bonuses, here is a list of artifact sets that will come in handy:

Tenacity of Millelith: HP increased by 20%

HP increased by 20% Ocean Hued Clam: Healing Bonus +15%

Healing Bonus +15% Emblem of the Severed Fate: Energy Recharge +15%

Energy Recharge +15% Maiden Beloved: Character Healing Effectiveness +15%

If Genshin Impact players want to build a Kuki Shinobu with an insane amount of support, then the best artifact to choose from is the 4-piece set of Tenacity of Millelith.

Tenacity of Millelith has a great synergy with Kuki Shinobu since her main selling point is her Elemental Skill and Tenacity set, using Elemental Skill to buff the party's ATK by 20% and increase shield strength by 15% for 3 seconds.

The Elemental Skill of Kuki deals AoE damage to enemies every 1.5 seconds while simultaneously healing the active character. This implies that, with a 4-piece set bonus of Tenacity set, party members will always have the 20% ATK buff as long as the Elemental Skill is active.

Genshin Impact 2.7: List of best weapons for Kuki Shinobu

Here is a list of the best weapons for Kuki based on her various builds:

Freedom Sworn: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Favonius Sword: Energy Recharge

Energy Recharge Sacrificial Sword: Energy Recharge

Energy Recharge Iron Sting: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Dark Iron Sword: Elemental Mastery

Kuki Shinobu was created by Genshin Impact officials as a support character, thus it might be difficult for players to build her for anything apart from support. Additionally, players might debate between Kuki Shinobu's HP and EM builds as to which is the best support build.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Best team compositions for Kuki Shinobu

As a dedicated Electro healer, Kuki Shinobu breathes new life into Taser teams. There are also other Electro-reaction based teams that can use Kuki Shinobu either as a healer or to trigger reactions with her abilities.

Here are the three types of teams that players can use Kuki optimally:

Electro-Charged(Taser) Teams

Sucrose

Kuki Shinobu

Beidou/ Fischl/ Raiden Shogun/ Xingiqu

Yelan/ Ayato/

Physical or Eula Teams

Eula

Kuki Shinobu

Rosaria

Zhongli

Overload Teams

Diluc/ Xiangling

Kuki

Xingqiu

Yelan

Electro-Charged teams are the best Genshin Impact teams where Kuki Shinobu can shine and contribute the most. For the longest time, this elemental reaction team lacked healers. Kuki Shinobu is a cheaper option for new and F2P players to buff their electro-charged teams.

