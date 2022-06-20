Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu materials: Ascension and talent resources listed

Genshin Impact's latest patch 2.7 will enter its Phase II on June 21, 2022, and the new banner will introduce a new 4-star character. Kuki Shinobu is the first 4-star Electro Healer character to debut in Arataki Itto's banner in the second half of the latest patch 2.7

Officials have already released a post about her Ascension and Talent level-up materials. Players who will summon for Kuki Shinobu should try pre-farming her materials to max her out as soon as they get her. Fortunately, all her ascension and talent level-up materials are available in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Official list of Ascension and Talent level-up materials for Kuki Shinobu

Official preview of materials players will need to farm for Kuki Shinobu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Officials at Genshin Impact have uploaded a post that contains tons of lore for Kuki Shinobu. The post includes some of her background stories, common trivia, and previews of materials that players will need to farm for Kuki Shinobu.

Here is a summary of all the materials that have been officially previewed for Kuki Shinobu:

Ascension Materials:

Vajrada Amethyst

Naku Weed

Spectral Husks/Heart/Nucleus

Runic Fang

Talent Level-up Materials:

Elegance Talent Books

Spectral Husks/Heart/Nucleus

Tears of the Calamitous God

Vajrada Amethyst

As an Electro character, Kuki Shinobu will need Vajrada Amethyst for her ascension levels. Here is a summary of how much Vajrada Amethyst will need for ascending Kuki Shinobu to level 90:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver x 1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6

Here is a list of bosses players can defeat to get these ascension materials as boss rewards:

Electro Hypostasis

Thunder Manifestation

Coral Defenders

Primo Geovishap

Azdaha

Childe

Raiden Shogun

Dvalin

Players are advised to go for the easiest boss to farm the ascension material (Electro Hypostasis in this case) to save time.

Naku Weed

As a resident of Inazuma, Kuki Shinobu will need 168 Naku Weed for her ascension as well. Naku Weed can be found plentily spread across the Inazuma region and players can follow the video guide attached above to collect them efficiently.

Players can also buy Naku Weed from an NPC shop located near the Inazuma Adventurer's Guild. Naku Weed can also be grown inside the Serenitea Pot, which will take three days to harvest.

Spectral Husks/Heart/Nucleus

Kuki Shinobu will need the following amount for her ascension:

Spectral Husk x 18

Spectral Heart x 30

Spectral Nucleus x 36

Specters can be found in the overworld and are abundantly found in different parts of the Inazuma region. Players will also need to farm Specters to help her level up Kuki Shinobu's talents. Here is a summary of the materials players need to collect to max out all three talents:

Spectral Husk x 18

Spectral Heart x 66

Spectral Nucleus x 93

Runic Fang

Location of Ruin Serpent in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to defeat a new normal boss called Ruin Serpent that has been added to Genshin Impact in the version 2.6 update. Kuki Shinobu will need 46 Runic Fangs that can be collected as boss rewards after defeating Ruin Serpent.

This new boss can be found in the Serpent Caves: Underground Mines of the Chasm. Players will have to complete the "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" World Quest to unlock the underground map of the Chasm and find the location of the Ruin Serpent.

Elegance Talent Books

Location of Violet Court's domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a summary of the talent books players need to farm to max out all three talents of Kuki Shinobu:

Teachings of Elegance x 9

Guides to Elegance x 63

Philosophies of Elegance x 114

Keep in mind that Violet Court will only drop these talent books as rewards on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Tears of the Calamitous God

Finally, Kuki Shinobu will need 18 Tears of the Calamitous God, a weekly boss drop that can be collected once per week. Players will have to defeat Raiden Shogun in the "The End of the Oneiric Euthymia" trounce domain.

Keep in mind that players must complete all Raiden Shogun Story Quests to unlock this domain in Genshin Impact.

