Genshin Impact 2.7: Kuki Shinobu release date, hangout event, talent materials, and voice actors

Kuki Shinobu is the new 4-star Electro character in Genshin Impact. The developers released an introduction about her skills and background story a few hours ago.

Shinobu's primary responsibilities as the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang are to bring in business and maintain a stable team. Sometimes, she also bails out the gang from the police station, returning snacks to the villager's kids and catching anyone slacking off from a job.

Aside from that, her role as a playable unit in the game is a support character who uses her Electro Vision to heal teammates and deal continuous damage off-stage. This article will explore Shinobu's release date, hangout event, materials, and voice actors.

Kuki Shinobu's release date in Genshin Impact 2.7

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, make your party stronger in combat!



〓Event Wish Duration〓

06/21 18:00:00-07/12 14:59:59



Event Details >>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/76…



The second phase of version 2.7 will be Kuki Shinobu's first appearance in Genshin Impact as a playable character. She is a gacha character that can only be obtained by pulling in Arataki Itto's rerun banner on June 21, 2022.

As a 4-star character, players have a high chance of getting Kuki Shinobu in the character banner. However, if players have run out of Primogems during the remaining duration of the Itto banner, they can rest assured as she will be added to the standard banner 'Wanderlust Invocation' in version 2.8.

Kuki Shinobu Hangout Event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event.



More Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/76…



Kuki Shinobu will be having her first Hangout Event in version 2.7 and will be permanently available after June 21. However, Travelers must meet a few requirements before they can play the event:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 Complete Arataki Itto's Story Quest Complete Archon Quest 'Interlude Chapter: Act II - Perilous Trail'

Similar to previous Hangout Events, the quests will showcase Kuki Shinobu's daily life alongside her job routine in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu Talent Materials and Ascension Materials

Kuki Shinobu required materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players obtain Shinobu from her character banner, she will start from talent level 1. Travelers will be the ones responsible for farming her talent and ascension materials. Below are the materials required to upgrade Kuki Shinobu's talents:

Teachings / Guide / Philosophies of Elegance Spectral Husk / Heart / Nucleus Tears of the Calamitous God

Meanwhile, her ascension materials to upgrade her from 1 to 90 are:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone Naku Weed Spectral Husk / Heart / Nucleus Runic Fang

All of the items above are already available in-game, and gamers can start farming for them now.

Kuki Shinobu's Voice Actors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

"Just let me know if you ever find yourself in a pinch. I can help you out."



Voice Artist

EN VA: Kira Buckland

JP VA: MIZUHASHI Kaori



>>> Click here to listen <<<

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/character/i…



The developer released an official statement introducing Kira Buckland and Mizuhashi Kaori as the English and Japanese voice actors for Kuki Shinobu. Both artists have tons of experience in their fields, making players excited about how they will perform while acting as the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang.

Travelers will soon know once Shinobu is released whether she will set a new tide in the meta field or just be a regular healer in Genshin Impact.

