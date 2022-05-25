5 iconic characters voiced by Kira Buckland, the Genshin Impact VA of Kuki Shinobu

The recent Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream has introduced two new characters that will arrive in the next update, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Aside from their skill set, the developers have also revealed the voice actors behind these new characters for both the English and Japanese versions.

Kuki Shinobu has two experienced voice actors behind her personality, Kira Buckland for the English version and Mizuhashi Kaori for her Japanese voice lines. This article will note the 5 most iconic characters Kira Buckland has voiced in her career before entering the Genshin Impact community.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu's English Voice Actor Kira Buckland's most iconic characters

Genshin Impact's Kira Buckland began her career as a voice actress in 2004, working on radio dramas, flash cartoons, and video games. She then became president of the anime club at the University of Alaska Anchorage and established the first Alaskan anime convention, Senshi-Con, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Kira later earned a bachelor's degree in Japanese. Three years after working as a professional voice actor, she won the Sakura-Con 2007 animation voice acting award as well as the Anime Expo 2007 Idol Voice Acting competition. She is most recognised for her work as a voice actress in many video games and anime series.

1) Saotome Mary (Kakegurui)

Kakegurui is undeniably one of the most well-known anime for its unique storyline and thrilling gambling experience. Kira Buckland was voiced as Saotome Mary, a deuteragonist in the main series. Despite not being the sole main character, Mary still received a lot of attention from viewers because of her character development.

Mary was initially revealed to be exceedingly vicious and twisted. Her treatment of her classmate Ryota Suzui after becoming a "housepet" due to his low social status inside the academy is an example of her characteristics. Mary grew determined to reclaim her status inside the academy after losing to Yumeko Jabami and experiencing life as a housepet herself.

She appears to be less arrogant now that she has regained her status. Even if Ryota's cowardice and Yumeko's reckless actions irritate her, she still cares strongly for them. Mary also acquired a strong dislike for the student council and desired that they pay for what they had done to housepets.

2) Mitsuri Kanroji (Kimetsu No Yaiba)

Mitsuri Kanroji is a major supporting character Kira Buckland from Genshin Impact has voiced. Due to Mitsuri's innocence and cheerful demeanour, she was widely accepted by the Demon Slayer community.

Mitsuri is an expressive, passionate, and joyful person who continually appreciates others in her brain, which is likely one of the reasons for her nickname, 'Hashira of Love.' Despite being shy and easily flustered, Mitsuri is always nice to others, especially Obanai, with whom she appears to have a deep bond.

Despite her kind and innocent exterior, Mitsuri will not show mercy in the face of demons, instead expressing her feelings in a ferocious tone. She demonstrates a solid commitment to the Demon Slayers' goal. Furthermore, even after Muzan put her out of commission early in their battle, she was eager to return and fight.

3) Jolyne Cujoh (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Jolyne Cujoh is one of the main characters in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series that Genshin Impact's Kira Buckland has voiced, as well as the main protagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and the deuteragonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven.

Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, is the only female JoJo to date. A character named Irene emerges towards the end of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and is heavily indicated to be Jolyne's other universe counterpart.

4) Umi Sonoda (Love Live!)

Another main character that Kira Buckland from Genshin Impact has voiced is Umi Sonoda from Love Live! Umi has been Honoka Kosaka and Kotori Minami's childhood friend since Honoka invited her to a game of hide-and-seek when she was little.

Umi also participates in the school's archery club, where she excels. She thinks that Honoka is demanding and pushy, yet understands better than anyone the benefits of having an adventurous companion. Among the members of the club, Umi serves as their physical trainer.

5) Sophia Ascart (My Next Life as a Villainess)

Genshin Impact's Kira Buckland also voices a soft character, Sophia Ascart from My Next Life as a Villainess. Sophia is a shy young lady. Due to her odd characteristics, she was bullied and eventually secluded, so it took her a long time to open up to Katarina Claes.

She is a bookworm who spends her days alone reading. She is self-conscious of her white hair and was initially terrified of most people, believing that she appeared monstrous and cursed them.

Although she is usually shy, she becomes very passionate when it comes to things she enjoys, such as romance novels. Her father instilled in her the act-first, think-later approach.

Clearly, Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu's English voice actor, Kira Buckland, has serious experience acting as various characters with multiple personalities. With so much experience at hand, players can't wait to see how she will perform as Kuki Shinobu in the game.

