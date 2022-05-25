Genshin Impact 2.8 leak reveals Shikanoin Heizou banner release date

If leaks are to be believed, the much-anticipated Shikanoin Heizou will apparently be on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.8. There aren't too many details on these upcoming banners, but there are a few different leaks circulating online regarding this topic.

This particular leak comes from a credible leaker, so there is a good chance that this Inazuman detective will indeed be available to summon on the first banner.

miHoYo has already released news that Genshin Impact 2.8 is scheduled for a July 13, 2022 release date. If the previous leak is accurate, that means Shikanoin Heizou will have a release date of July 13, 2022. This article will cover both credible and suspicious leaks for the sake of aggregating news.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Shikanoin Heizou's banner release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie

Heizou First Banner





This leak simply states that Shikanoin Heizou will be on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.8. The "stc" part stands for "subject to change." Whether it will change or not is unknown, but leakers often use it in situations where they can't confirm that something is guaranteed to happen.

No other details are provided in this specific leak, but there are other leaks that might shine some more light on this topic. Before getting to that, it's worth looking at miHoYo's official announcement about the forthcoming update.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.









The last sentence before the hyperlink is the one relevant to this topic. It simply states that Genshin Impact 2.8 is expected to be updated on July 13, 2022. Assuming no delays happen, that date will also be Shikanoin Heizou's release date. It is worth noting that this character is a 4-star unit, which is confirmed through the recent leaks.

Hence, some players might be wondering who will headline this upcoming banner.

Questionable banner leaks

LeaksNga @LeaksNga

[Correct]

He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.

So,

First: Klee

Second: Yoimiya/ Kazuha

In fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot. Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks) [Questionable]

One popular banner leak states that Klee will have a solo rerun in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.8. It's a questionable leak, so players shouldn't blindly believe it. Still, if that were true, that means Shikanoin Heizou would be on the same banner as Klee.

Some other leaks state that Kazuha is in the first banner, with Klee and Yoimiya having reruns in the second phase of the update. Again, there is no credible evidence that any of these leaks are legitimate, especially with the update being so far away.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks can't immediately reveal who will be on the upcoming banners, although they do confirm that Shikanoin Heizou will be in the update.

Shikanoin Heizou gameplay

Everything ranging from his idle animations to his Elemental Burst is available to watch in the above video. He is unique in that he is the first male Catalyst user in the entire game. Not only that, but his animations seem far more physical than previous Catalyst users (although they still deal Anemo DMG).

Travelers can also see that he doesn't have a unique cutscene prior to his Elemental Burst, which confirms that he is a 4-star character. Some specific details about him might change in the final version, so players will have to wait until July 13, 2022, to summon him and see the differences (if any).

