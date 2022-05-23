Top 5 materials to farm for Heizou before Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact has officially introduced Shikanoin Heizou, the latest 4-star Anemo character to debut in the upcoming patch 2.8. Players are eager to meet the first male catalyst user in the game.

Shikanoin Heizou belongs to Inazuma and is an excellent detective who works with the Tenryou Commission. Fortunately for Heizou fans, all the materials required to max out Heizou's ascension and talents are available in the current version of Genshin Impact. There is still plenty of time to release patch 2.8, so players can pre-farm at their convenience.

Here are the top 5 materials players need to farm for Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact.

5 best materials to farm, including Onikabutos for Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact

5) Onikabuto

Onikabuto is a local specialty found in the wild regions of Inazuma. They look like purple beetles and can be majorly found in areas with high concentrations of Electro energy. Players must collect 168 of these to fully ascend Shikanoin Heizou to level 80+.

They can mostly be found hanging on trees and rocks in different parts of Narukami, Kannazuka, Yashiroi, and Seirai Island. Players must climb the tree to catch Onikabutos as these beetles do not fall down when hitting trees. Fortunately, Onikabutos behave differently than normal wildlife. Onikabutos are very docile in nature and will not run away when approached, unlike other wildlife.

Players can use the help of interactive maps to find the locations of Onikabutos in Genshin Impact.

4) Vayuda Turquoise

Vayuda Turquoise is a gemstone of various qualities that is generally used by Anemo characters for ascension.

Vayuda Turquoise fragment, chunk, and gemstone (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need the following types of Vayuda Turquoise for the max ascension of Shikanoin Heizou:

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragement x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6

Fortunately, only a handful of bosses drop the Vayuda Turquoise:

Anemo Hypostatis

Maguu Kenki

Stormterror (Weekly Boss Drop)

Genshin Impact players can choose to rotate among these three to efficiently farm the ascension materials and save time. Players can also visit the souvenir shops of Liyue and Mondstadt to collect Vayuda Turquoise in exchange for sigils.

3) Runic Fang

Ruin Fang can be collected from Ruin Serpents (Image via Genshin Impact)

Runic Fang is the latest ascension material added to the game. Only one boss, Ruin Serpent, is known to drop these materials as boss rewards. Ruin Serpent can be found in the Serpent's cave of Underground Mines: The Chasm. Players will need 46 of these for max ascension.

To reach this location, players must complete the "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" World Quest first.

This normal boss is an automaton that is highly resistant to physical attacks and is also known to use Oozing Concentration to power up. Hence, players are advised to combine elemental-based team compositions to inflict more damage. Additionally, they should also equip the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget, which is capable of cleansing the Oozing concentration and paralyzing the boss.

2) Insignia from Treasure Hoarders

Insignia from Treasure Hoarders (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have tons of insignias which will be used for both ascension and for talent level-up for Shikanoin Heizou. These can only be dropped by Treasure Hoarders after defeating them.

To ascend Shikanoin Heizou, players will need the following amount of insignia:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 18

Silver Raven Insignia x 30

Golden Raven Insignia x 36

Additionally, players will need the following to level up Shikanoin Heizou's talents:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6

Silver Raven Insignia x 22

Golden Raven Insignia x 31

Keep in mind that the amount mentioned above is for leveling up a single talent to level 10. Hence, players must collect thrice the amount of insignia if they want to level up all his talents to level 10. Players can use the help of the interactive map given below to locate all the spawn points of Treasure Hoarders.

1) The Meaning of Aeons

Weekly Boss drop for Heizou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to fight the Raiden Shougun weekly boss to collect the meaning of Aeons required to level up Shikanoin Heizou's talents. To max out a single talent, players will need 6 The Meaning of Aeons. Hence, a total of 18 are required if players want to max out all three of his talents.

Remember that these boss rewards can be collected once per week, so Genshin Impact players should prioritize it.

Players can unlock the End of the Oneiric Euthymia trounce domain to fight Raiden Shougun as the weekly boss. The trounce domain will be unlocked once fans complete the Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II - Transient Dreams.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu