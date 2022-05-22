HoYoverse reveals Genshin Impact Teapot Maintenance end date and time

Genshin Impact recently premiered its 2.7 Special Program and has disclosed all future content coming to Genshin Impact in patch 2.7.

Based on the latest official information, fans will finally be able to use the 100% function of the Serenitea Pot after the release of the next patch update. Serenitea Pot fans will finally be able to add or replace characters from their teapot to increase their companion EXP or add new furnishings to the teapot. This implies that the long-awaited maintenance break will finally end with the upcoming patch 2.7.

The following article will cover all the news regarding the Serenitea Pot being completely functional for the community in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Official news reveals the end of Serenitea Pot maintenance in patch 2.7

kaz @aii_kazuha TEAPOT MAINTENANCE WILL BE OVER IN v2.7 WE WON 🥳 TEAPOT MAINTENANCE WILL BE OVER IN v2.7 WE WON 🥳 https://t.co/rV1xdTcoV7

Tons of fans have been waiting patiently for weeks for the long maintenance of the placement function to finish. Finally, they will be relieved to know that the upcoming patch 2.7 will end the maintenance break, giving them full authority over their Serenitea Pot again.

For weeks, the placement function of the Serenitea Pot has been under maintenance and fans were worried about how long it would take. The officials were kind enough to compensate with 5000 realm currency every week the maintenance was extended. Fortunately, the recent patch 2.7 update has given them the hope they were looking for.

Based on the new information, patch 2.7 is scheduled for release on May 31, 2022 after a five-hour long maintenance. Fans are hoping that the release of patch 2.7 will end the month-long maintenance of the Serenitea Pot.

Placement Function currently under maintenance break

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.

In the current patch 2,6 version, if players try to use the placement function, they will see this message:

"This function is currently undergoing maintenance. Please try again later."

The placement function has been under maintenance for several weeks and officials are yet to inform fans about the changes that are being made to the Serenitea Pot. This has limited the players to make any changes to their desired realm and they cannot replace or add new characters to increase their companion EXP.

Here is a list of some of the problems being faced by the community due to the maintenance break:

Adding new furnishing to realm.

Replacing any old furnishing.

Increasing Adeptal Energy to increase the total Realm Currenct Accumulation Rate.

Adding new character to increase their Companion EXP.

replacing character who have maxed out their friendship level.

The Genshin Impact community is also unable to use the gardening function to farm resources. Hopefully, the claims are true and the maintenance finally ends with the release of patch 2.7.

Note: All the information described in the article is based on speculation surrounding the official news made by Genshin Impact. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt until any further leaks or official news are provided by the developers.

