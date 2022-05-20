Genshin Impact 2.6 Teapot Maintenance ending date and time officially announced

The dreaded Teapot Maintenance that plagued Genshin Impact 2.6 will finally be coming to an end once the 2.7 maintenance is complete.

miHoYo has stated that the next version update will undergo maintenance at 6:00 (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022. There is no specified time for how long the maintenance will last. However, past updates typically took five hours for it to finish.

So once that maintenance is complete, Travelers can finally use the Placement Function in the Serenitea Pot.

The Placement Function is a fundamental feature that's been sorely missed for a while now, and players won't have to wait much longer to use it once again.

Maintenance for Genshin Impact's Placement Function will also end once the 2.7 update goes live

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

In the tweet above, the hyperlink includes the following important information:

"Maintenance for the Placement Function in the Serenitea Pot will also end after the Version 2.7 update maintenance is complete. Travelers can then resume using this Placement Function."

Many Travelers have been waiting for this long maintenance to finally finish, so it's worth looking at what players have been missing since then.

More specifically, it'll be interesting to see what the Placement Function would normally allow them to do.

The Placement Function

What a player would see trying to access the Placement Function while Teapot Maintenance is ongoing (Image via miHoYo)

Right now, Travelers will see the following message if they try to use the Placement Function:

"This function is currently undergoing maintenance. Please try again later."

This has been a problem for several weeks now, and it limits what a player can do with their Serenitea Pot. Here is a list of content affected by it:

Placing any new furnishing

Moving any old furnishing

Raising Adeptal Energy (which affects the Realm Currency Accumulation Rate)

Placing new characters in the Serenitea Pot to boost their Companionship EXP

Travelers can still get items by gardening, crafting new Furnishings, and accessing the Realm Depot. They can also talk to the characters they have already placed here (including for content like Spices From the West).

Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance

Naturally, Travelers who want Teapot Maintenance to end should know when Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance will begin.

The above countdown is confirmed by miHoYo's listed time, and it's only for when the 2.7 update's maintenance will begin.

The second countdown is based on the fact that Genshin Impact update maintenance usually takes five hours. Teapot Maintenance will be over by the time Genshin Impact 2.7 goes live.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh