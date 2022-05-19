Genshin Impact 2.8 update to arrive in July: Release date officially announced

Genshin Impact's developers recent official announcements have mentioned the release date for patch 2.8. After weeks of delays, officials have announced that patch 2.7 will be released on May 31, 2022 and will follow a six-week schedule.

The announcement also mentions that patch 2.8 is expected to release on July 13, 2022. Project progress was hampered due to the extreme pandemic situation in Shanghai. However, it gave the developers a lot of time to work on both the patch updates.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the official announcement related to the release of patch 2.8 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.8 release date officially revealed

The latest official announcement claims that Genshin Impact fans will be able to enjoy patch 2.7 content on May 31, 2022, after a five-hour-long update maintenance period.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

The official notice further mentions that patch 2.8 is scheduled to go live on July 13, 2022. Patch 2.7 will follow the normal six-week update schedule and players will have six weeks to enjoy all the content patch 2.7 has to offer.

The community has expressed its relief after receiving the official announcement. This is an indicator that the organization is back on track and will continue to deliver future content at regular intervals for fans to enjoy.

The ongoing 2.8 beta has brought forward a lot of leaks about the upcoming characters and events that patch 2.8 has to offer. This provides an insight into all the future content of patch 2.8

What to expect from Genshin Impact patch 2.8?

New 4-star Anemo character, Shikanoin Heizou to release in patch 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters have always been the biggest highlight for any upcoming update, and patch 2.8 is no exception. Officially, one character has been confirmed to be featured on character banners. This character is named Shikanoin Heizou and is a 4-star character.

Shikanoin Heizou is also known to be the first male catalyst user in Genshin Impact. Several leaks have also claimed that patch 2.8 will feature Kaedehara Kazuha, one of the best crowd control units in the game. Kazuha is a 5-star sword user who uses Anemo vision to group opponents with his abilities.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.8:



1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)

2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)

3. Heizou hangout

4. Kazuha Chapter I

5. Evermotion Mechanical (jigsaw puzzle minigame) A quick overview of 2.8:1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)3. Heizou hangout4. Kazuha Chapter I5. Evermotion Mechanical (jigsaw puzzle minigame)

Additionally, players will get new skins for Fischl and Diluc in the upcoming patch 2.8. While players can get a free copy of Fischl and her skin by completing event challenges, they will have to use Genesis Crystals to buy Diluc's new skin.

Patch 2.8 will also introduce a temporary island that will hold multiple events and mini-games for players to enjoy. Fans can enjoy these events alone or choose to join a co-op session with friends to enjoy future content.

Edited by Danyal Arabi