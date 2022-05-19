Genshin Impact 2.8 to giveaway free Fischl character with a new skin

Leaks from credible sources reveal that Genshin Impact will organize an event in the upcoming patch 2.8 where players will have a chance to win a free copy of Fischl with her new skin.

HoYoverse has organized various similar events in the past where Bennett and Diona were given free as a reward.

This is the second time an event will be handing out a free copy of Fischl. Based on the leaks, players will have to collect enough event currency in an event called "A Summer Sea Sojourn", scheduled to happen in patch 2.8.

The article will cover multiple leaks related to the new event and a free giveaway of Fischl on Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on current leaks and not on any official announcement. Anything mentioned in the article is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks: Free giveaway of Fischl with new skin in patch 2.8

Leaker Project Celestia revealed that patch 2.8 will host an event similar to the Golden Archipelago in nature. This new event is called "A Summer Sea Sojourn" in the current 2.8 beta.

It will be one of the main attractions of patch 2.8, where many characters such as Fischl, Kazuha, Mona, Venti, and more will be featured. The leak also mentions that a free copy of Fischl can be obtained as a character reward by completing the event challenges.

As the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.



Fischl is the character reward for the event.



※ Subject to change.



A Summer Sea Sojourn will have multiple small mini-games where players can play and complete challenges to accumulate event currency. These event currencies can be redeemed for a free Fischl.

The leaks suggest that players need to collect around 2000 of these event currencies.

A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Skin assets are usually not added to the beta version, so data miners do not have their hands on the new skins the leaks are talking about.

All skin assets available in the data files have been replaced with blocks, and sources have leaked the images of these block images of her skin.

Little or no information is available on whether the skin is already complete or under development. There is a high chance players will have to wait for future leaks or announcements to look at Fischl's new skin in Genshin Impact.

Alongside Fischl, Diluc will also get a new skin, but unlike the Fischl skin, which is free, Genshin Impact players will have to buy Diluc's new skin.

The new skin can cost Diluc fans anywhere from 1300 to 1680 Genesis Crystal depending on whether the time-limited discount has ended or not.

