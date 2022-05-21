Genshin Impact 2.7 weapon banners, 4-star characters, and release dates

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will finally arrive in a few days with new characters, events, quests, and more. The community was eagerly looking forward to unlocking Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, but the COVID outbreak in Shanghai compelled the developers to delay the 2.7 update.

Following weeks of anticipation, the 2.7 Special Program took place and we now know everything about the upcoming content. Yelan will be a part of the first half while Kuki Shinobu will officially become playable in the second half.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>

hoyo.link/18591BA6



※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora



#GenshinImpact The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>hoyo.link/18591BA6※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WFdYTMG1wX

Here's everything Travelers need to know about the character and weapon banners in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

Genshin Impact officially announces Yelan, Xiao, and Itto banners for version 2.7

The latest Special Program confirmed that Yelan and Xiao will be featured in the character banners during the first half of patch 2.7. This implies that the five-star Hydro Bow user and the five-star Anemo Polearm user will be available from May 31, 2022.

Leakers have also revealed the four-star characters who will have a boosted drop rate alongside Xiao and Yelan:

Yanfei

Barbara

Noelle

enzo. @mlmGorou // genshin leaks



AHH YELAN (and xiao's) BANNER FOR 2.7 // genshin leaksAHH YELAN (and xiao's) BANNER FOR 2.7 https://t.co/vn2DTr2N5n

It is worth noting that Xiao and Yelan's banners will not only share the four-star characters, but also pity and soft pity count.

Yanfei is a great Pyro Catalyst user who can be used as a DPS/ sub-DPS. Barbara belongs to Hydro and provides healing to the party members. Last but not least, Noelle is a Geo Claymore user who gets significantly better with constellations.

For the second half, players can look forward to Arataki Itto's rerun banner, which will also feature Kuki Shinobu. As of now, the remaining four-star characters on this banner have not been revealed.

Based on Genshin Impact's standard 21-day banner cycle, it is safe to assume that Itto's rerun banner featuring Kuki Shinobu should arrive on June 21, 2022.

Genshin Impact version 2.7's weapon banners

In the first half, the weapon banner (Epitome Invocation banner) will offer a boosted drop rate for Aqua Simulacra, which is the signature five-star bow for Yelan. Moreover, players can expect Xiao's signature spear called Primordial Jade-Winged Spear alongside the bow.

In the second half, the weapon banner will obviously feature Itto's signature Claymore named Redhorn Stonethresher. The other five-star weapon is unknown at the moment.

There have also been no details on any of the featured four-star weapons on these banners.

The release date for the Aqua Simulacra banner will be the same as Yelan and Xiao, while Redhorn's release date will align with Itto and Kuki Shinobu.

As of now, phase 3 of version 2.6 is live and Travelers can spend their Primogems on Ayaka or the Mistsplitter Reforged Sword.

Edited by Saman