Genshin Impact 2.7 Archon quests involving Xiao hints at more Electro Yaksha details

The 2.7 Special Program recently released a new trailer along with all future content coming to Genshin Impact in patch 2.7.

The new trailer introduces Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to the storyline. Travelers are joined by many characters as they continue to investigate deeper into The Chasm. The trailer gives us a sneak peek of what a hidden domain inside the Chasm looks like, and also hints at what fans are asumming to be the Electro Yaksha.

This article will discover everything players need to know about the electro and its possible appearance in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 2.7 trailer indicates the arrival of Electro Yaksha

Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel has released new trailers and fans have noticed new pieces of information, which suggest that Electro Yaksha will play a bigger role than initially anticipated.

Previous leaks of the game made claims about Electro Yaksha making an appearance in the upcoming patch. Likewise, both the trailer and the lore have emphasized that the Chasm is filled with secrets and has a deep connection with the Yakshas, who devoted years of their life fighting demons.

In the trailer, a mysterious voice, which many speculate is the voice of Electro Yaksha, tries to trap the Traveler. Not only that, but the manner of speech when he interacts with the Traveler makes it feel like this is not the first time that the two are meeting.

There are a lot of things happening in the trailer, but one thing is for sure - fans who love the game's lore are going to enjoy the upcoming Interlude chapter of Archon Quests.

History of Bosacius in the Genshin Impact lore

Part of the 2.7 Perilius Trail event plot involves Xiao and the Traveler trying to find Bosacius the Electro Yaksha



#GenshinImapct #genshintwt #genshinleaks #xiao // genshin spoilersPart of the 2.7 Perilius Trail event plot involves Xiao and the Traveler trying to find Bosacius the Electro Yaksha

Electro Yaksha Bosacius is one of the most mysterious among all the Yakshas in the game. According to the lore, Zhongli had summoned five strongest warriors to his aid.

Over the course of time, and with endless battles, the warriors got corrupted by karmic debt, which slowly started to wear away their soul and sanity, making them Yakshas. In the current world of Tevyat, only Xiao the Vigilant Yaksha remains, as the rest have perished. The lore reveals that Bosacius gets tired from watching his brethen die and just disappears one day.

Zaura | natlan enthusiast @EmanatingAuras Bosacius appears to be sound of mind as he wrote the Ruin Tablets in The Yaksha's Wish quest, which indicates he did not succumb or go insane. He sounds calm, if anything. That rules out Electro.



Pyro and Hydro are female, and Hydro died for certain. That leaves Bosacius as Geo. Bosacius appears to be sound of mind as he wrote the Ruin Tablets in The Yaksha's Wish quest, which indicates he did not succumb or go insane. He sounds calm, if anything. That rules out Electro.Pyro and Hydro are female, and Hydro died for certain. That leaves Bosacius as Geo. https://t.co/9PbopuIVkT

The only World Quest that mentions or talks about Bosacius is known as "Yaksha's Wish," during which players can access a ruin tablet where they can a read a message written by Bosacius himself.

Edited by Saman