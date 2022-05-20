Kira Buckland and Kaori Mizuhashi to voice Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu will soon arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.7 as a four-star character. She belongs to the Electro unit and will fulfill the role of a healer.

The initial response towards Kuki Shinobu has been overwhelmingly positive. Not only does she have an interesting kit, but also has an intriguing backstory. Apparently, she studied law in Liyue and then joined the Arataki gang as Itto's sidekick.

Here's everything players need to know about Kuki Shinobu's voice actors in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu's voice actors in Genshin Impact revealed

Kira Buckland- English

Kira Buckland has made a name for herself in the voice acting industry by consistently pulling off great performances like Mitsuri in Demon Slayer, Falke in Street Fighter V, Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and others.

Buckland is quite experienced when it comes to voice acting in games. She started with The White Chamber in 2005 in which she played Sarah, and went on to take up bigger roles in franchises like Persona.

Kuki Shinobu is certainly an interesting character. Her anger is so terrifying that someone as fearless and intimidating as Arataki Itto fears facing Shinobu when she's furious.

It will be interesting to see how Kira Buckland portrays Kuki Shinobu in her upcoming Hangout quest in version 2.7. The award-winning actress has a ton of fans worldwide who have complete faith in her skills.

Kaori Mizuhashi- Japanese

Kaori Mizuhashi started voice acting in 1996 and is one of the most experienced artists out there. It is no surprise that her resume includes some of the most popular anime series, video games, and feature films ever.

Kaori seems like the ideal voice actor for Kuki Shinobu owing to her experience. She's played several characters with similar personalities, and definitely understands what the audience expects from her.

Kaori has mainly worked in anime series, but she is certainly no stranger to video games. She played the role of Navi in The Legend of Zelda in 1998 and has never looked back ever since.

Fans have admired her as Michiru Chidori in Blue Archive, Miss Crane in Fate/Grand Order, and Lava/Purgatory and May in Arknights.

Despite being a four-star unit, Kuki Shinobu is a highly anticipated character among the Genshin Impact community. She will be featured in Arataki Itto's rerun banner that is scheduled to arrive in the second half of version 2.7.

Edited by Atul S