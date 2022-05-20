Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha rerun date speculation after new update schedule

Many Travelers speculate that Kazuha will finally have a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8. It might have been a meme for the past few updates based on how many leakers have stated that he would have a rerun by then, but the latest leaks seem to point to him having a banner in Genshin Impact 2.8.

This version update will feature:

His Story Quest

A new 4-star sword associated with him

Other 5-star characters have had reruns alongside their Story Quests (like Raiden Shogun and Zhongli's second Story Quests). Hence, it wouldn't be unreasonable for Kazuha to have one as well, especially since he hasn't been featured in nearly a year.

A possible release date could also be inferred from miHoYo's latest tweet, which is likely either:

July 13, 2022

August 2 or 3, 2022 (if the previous banner will last for either 20 or 21 days, respectively)

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal possible Kazuha rerun release date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



The important part of this official announcement is that Genshin Impact 2.8 will launch on July 13, 2022. This means that the previous update would last for 43 days (which means that the leak of it being shorter is false). Event Wishes in this game usually happen in two phases:

Right when the new update happens

Halfway through the update

The average banner has a duration of 21 days (although some have only been 20 days long). Based on past precedence, the most likely release dates to keep in mind are:

July 13, 2022

August 2 or 3, 2022

If Kazuha does have a rerun during this update, then those dates are the ones to remember (assuming that version 2.8 doesn't get shortened or delayed).

Leaks related to Kazuha in the upcoming update

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Kaedehara Kazuha's Story Quest "Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I" and Shikanoin Heizou's Hangout Event will be released in Version 2.8.



※ Subject to change.



The main reason why there is speculation that Kazuha will finally have his second banner is because of a Genshin Impact 2.8 leak stating that he will have a Story Quest. Not much has been revealed about it yet, except that it will be named "Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I."

Story Quests tend to coincide with debuting characters or reruns. However, it is paramount to mention that his upcoming Story Quest isn't guaranteed to happen in that version. Everything is subject to change, so Travelers should wait until more concrete evidence arrives.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.



Another noteworthy leak mentions that Kazuha’s signature sword (with no official name as of yet) will be a reward from Kazuha's Story Quest. The hyperlink above shows off its stats and effects, along with its model. Given that it's the second piece of Kazuha content in Genshin Impact 2.8, it's easy to see why some players speculate that he will have a rerun in this update.

It is vital to reiterate that nothing has been set in stone yet. What's shown in the Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks can always be altered in the final version of the update. Until then, players can only speculate about potential banners.

The last time players were able to summon Kazuha was during his banner that lasted from June 29, 2021 to July 20, 2021. The speculated release dates suggest that the next banner will take place over a year later.

Edited by Siddharth Satish