Top 5 locations to find Snapdragon in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will require Snapdragon flowers for the latest Spices from the West event in version 2.6. It is an ingredient for event-exclusive seasoning recipes such as The Secret of Cool and Aroma Fresh, and can majorly be found in the wild in Mondstadt and Liyue.

Snapdragons usually grow on beaches and riverbanks, and some NPCs sell it as well. They can be utilized to make great dishes, including Cream Stew, Spicy Stew, and more.

How to get Snapdragon flowers in Genshin Impact

5) Chloris

Chloris is Flora's sister, and she roams Mondstadt to sell flowers. Players can purchase 10 flowers from the NPC for 2800 Mora, and her stock refreshes every three days.

Chrolis doesn't have a definite location but can be found anywhere on the path marked below:

Chloris' location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Stormbearer Mountains

Players can start farming for Snapdragons at Stormbearer Point in Mondstadt. By teleporting to the region's northeastern waypoint, players will have to head west to find three Snapdragons located right beside the pond. Thereafter, they can head west to the Stormbearer Mountains and collect three more flowers after crossing the river.

The farming route has been mentioned in the image below:

Snapdragon flowers near Stormbearer Point and Stormbearer Mountains (Image via Interactive Map)

3) Between Windrise and Falcon Coast

The stream that begins at Windrise and merges with the ocean at Falcon Coast is great for collecting Snapdragon. By simply following the flow of water, players will be able to collect 14 flowers.

It is best to start farming from Windrise and head east towards the Falcon Coast:

Snapdragon flowers between Windrise and Falcon Crest (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

2) Bishui Plain

Bishui Plain in Liyue is arguably the best location to get Snapdragon flowers in Genshin Impact. Travelers can use the teleport waypoint near the region and move north towards the three islands situated in the river.

The islands contain 16 Snapdragon flowers, and collecting them won't take more than a couple of minutes.

Snapdragon Flowers in Bishui Plain region (Image via Interactive Map)

1) Qingyun Peak

Qingyun Peak in Liyue can help Travelers get six Snapdragon flowers quickly. Players simply need to teleport to the waypoint located at the top of the peak and head east.

Snapdragon flowers in Qingyun Peak (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Snapdragon provides a spicy flavor to dishes, and in the ongoing Spices from the West event, players can get Primogems and other lucrative rewards by using it. As of now, the third phase of version 2.6 is live with Ayaka's rerun banner, and the community finally has a release date for version 2.7.

Edited by Danyal Arabi