Genshin Impact Snapdragon locations: Where to buy and farm

Genshin Impact's world is full of unique plants and ingredients to discover, including these bright orange flowers used in several recipes.

Snapdragons are special flowers found growing near water, and while they aren't very numerous, players can collect them with relative ease. Those who need these items for cooking will want to make sure they have plenty on hand.

These flowers are especially important for the game's latest event, Spices from the West. Gamers will need snapdragons for the event's third day, and they can find out where to gather them here.

Finding Snapdragons in Genshin Impact

Snapdragons can be found in Mondstadt and Liyue and are mostly found growing near water sources like rivers and lakes. These bright flowers stick out amongst their surroundings thanks to their unique shape and orange color.

They grow in small groups, and collecting these flowers is as easy as interacting with them. Snapdragons do tend to grow near groups of enemies, so fans will want to be on the lookout as they go gathering.

Most recipes only require a single snapdragon, while some need two or more. Users who plan on cooking tons of Liyue and Inazuma dishes will want to make sure they have tons of snapdragons on hand.

Many of these dishes can restore a ton of health or provide other great benefits. Luckily for any aspiring chefs, there are plenty of these flowers in the world, and they can find their locations below:

There are 97 wild snapdragons to collect spread throughout the regions, and many are easily accessible by foot. Most of these flowers are found near Liyue's northern part, though players can find a ton in Windrise as well.

They'll only need a few for the Spices from the West event, but chefs will want to stock up just in case.

If users don't want to bother hunting down snapdragons in the wild, they can turn to one of the game's most helpful NPCs, Chloris. This tiny botanist will provide them with up to ten snapdragons for 280 Mora each, which is a rather hefty sum.

Still, this is the fastest way for gamers to gather snapdragon, and she can be found wandering in Windrise, with her shop resetting every three days.

Genshin Impact fans will want to ensure they harvest plenty of snapdragons for the game's latest event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer