7 easy Genshin Impact chests you may have missed in The Chasm

Genshin Impact is full of treasures for players to unearth and discover, with chests full of rare loot hiding in plain sight throughout the world. This is especially true in The Chasm, an area rife with hidden paths and secret items. Gamers who have explored the area may have missed some easy-to-grab chests, as they can be hard to spot or hidden in tricky positions.

Fans can find seven easily missable chests here and get even more rewards from The Chasm.

Genshin Impact: 7 easy chests from The Chasm

The Chasm is one of the biggest areas in Genshin Impact, and it contains tons of puzzles to solve and quests to complete. Gamers who thoroughly explore the cavernous zone will come out with tons of Primogems and other rewards. Though many of the chests are hidden in plain sight, getting the most out of The Chasm will require a keen eye. Here's a list of some of the best ones.

7) Beneath the Lost Valley domain

Once gamers unlock the Lost Valley domain, they can celebrate by farming a new dungeon for Xiao and Ayato Kamisato's artifact sets, but they may be missing an extra reward nearby. If they go down the hole near the dungeon's entrance, they can find a Luxurious Chest waiting for them.

6) Mountainator chest

This hidden chest can be found near Fuao Vale and will require fans to operate the Mountainator, a cannon that players can find in The Chasm. Once it is activated, they'll need to travel to where the explosion from the cannon took place, and by traveling down the crater, they can grab an easy chest.

5) Hole in the wall

This chest can be found in Tiangong Gorge, and players will need to travel off the beaten path to get to it. Reaching this chest will require players to head to the teleport waypoint just above The Chasm: Main Mining Area and explore until they reach the waterfall in the northernmost section. They will be able to find a small hole in the wall, and interacting with it will bring them to a room with a Luxurious Chest to claim.

4) Atop the glowing nail

The floating nail in The Chasm isn't just a fancy setpiece, it is also home to a Luxurious Chest at the top. Players will want to hop onto the side of it and climb up to grab this easy chest.

3) Whack-A-Mole chest

These chests can be grabbed by taking part in the whack-a-mole minigame that is found to the southwest of The Chasm. By winning the minigame three times, players can get up to three chests, including a Luxurious chest.

2) Millenial Mountains chest

This chest can be acquired by completing the Millennial Mountains sidequest, which isn't necessary for progress, though it provides a ton of rewards. Fans will want to make sure they complete this quest as they travel through The Chasm, as it is a great way to get some extra loot and experience.

1) Atop the giant mushroom

This Genshin Impact chest can be found atop the giant glowing mushroom in The Chasm. Many players were so awed by the huge fungus that they failed to climb it and grab this easy bounty sitting right on top of it. This chest provides a ton of Primogems as it is a Luxurious chest, and fans won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact's latest area is hiding many rare treasures, and gamers will want to make sure they've collected them all.

