All 10 Genshin Impact viewpoint locations in The Chasm

There are ten Viewpoints in The Chasm for Genshin Impact players to find. They're a minor collectible for Travelers to collect, primarily serving as something for completionists to add to their Archive.

Travelers should know that this "collectible" can be seen in the overworld in the form of a purplish glow with an arrow pointing down towards it.

Simply approach and interact with it to "collect" it. The player should now see a generic photo of the landscape (which will be the same for everybody). The hard part is trying to find all locations, which is the purpose of a guide like this one.

Genshin Impact guide: Where to find all ten Viewpoints in The Chasm

Note: Some Viewpoints are located in the underground section of The Chasm. In fact, seven of the ten locations are located there, with the remaining three being on the overworld section of The Chasm.

1) Location #1

The first location (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will find the first one slightly northeast of the Teleport Waypoint, which is northeast of Glaze Peak. It's in sight of the Teleport Waypoint, so Travelers can't miss it.

2) Location #2

The second location (Image via miHoYo)

Use the Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm's Maw and head east to find this location. Alternatively, use the one near Tiangong Gorge and head north. Either way, Travelers will see it on a small rock formation overlooking the entrance to the mines.

3) Location #3

The third location (Image via miHoYo)

The third and final location on the overworld portion of The Chasm is located west of The Surface. Simply use the Statue of the Seven and glide east to reach this location.

4) Location #4

The fourth location (Image via miHoYo)

The rest of The Chasm's Viewpoints are located underground. This one is south of the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel, and it should be located right on top of the ladder at this location.

5) Location #5

The fifth location (Image via miHoYo)

The next Viewpoint is located in the Main Mining Area. Use the northern Teleport Waypoint here and glide southeast to find it on a platform overlooking the mines. Given the color scheme of this location, it should stand out in a noticeable way.

6) Location #6

The sixth location (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find the next Viewpoint in the Underground Waterway. Use the southern Teleport Waypoint in the Main Mining Area and head west. Traverse through the cavern and jump down to where a Floating Hydro Fungus is.

The Viewpoint should be in that area.

7) Location #7

The seventh location (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players must complete Perils in the Dark to unlock this one. Aside from that, use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Stony Halls and head westward to find this location. One can't miss it, given it's only a short distance away.

8) Location #8

The eighth location (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players must complete The Chasm Delvers to unlock this one. It's similar to the last location, where there is a Teleport Waypoint incredibly close by (in the Nameless Ruins). Teleport there and jump down the hole to spot it.

9) Location #9

The ninth location (Image via miHoYo)

This Viewpoint requires another quest (Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help), although it doesn't have to be completed all the way. Use the Teleport Waypoint above The Glowing Narrow text and head southeast. It will be right in front of a large mushroom.

10) Location #10

The tenth location (Image via miHoYo)

Like with the previous three locations, Genshin Impact players will have to complete another quest for this Viewpoint. This time, they must complete Valor's Afterglow: The Faint Light Remembered. Use the northern Teleport Waypoint on the bottom left of The Chasm's underground map and head southwest.

This Viewpoint should be in the player's vision once they teleport here in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you find Viewpoints to be worth the hassle of collecting? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul