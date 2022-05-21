First set of Genshin Impact Funko Pops to include Aether, Lumine, and Paimon

Fans of Funko Pops should be delighted to know that Genshin Impact will have its first set soon. The official website for Funko only mentions that they are "Coming Soon," so there is no release date to share here.

That said, Travelers do know who will be in the first set:

Aether

Lumine

Paimon

They can go to Funko's official website and click on the "NOTIFY ME" button to be alerted when more official news of these figures comes out. It will require signing up if the person doesn't already have an account or logging in if they do have an account.

Genshin Impact will finally have some Funko Pops

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

has teamed up with renowned pop culture lifestyle brand Funko to release a series of Genshin Impact Funko Pops!



Aether, Lumine, and Paimon Funko Pops will be available soon along with more characters~



Follow us for the latest news! Hello, Travelers~ #GenshinImpact has teamed up with renowned pop culture lifestyle brand Funko to release a series of Genshin Impact Funko Pops!Aether, Lumine, and Paimon Funko Pops will be available soon along with more characters~Follow us for the latest news! Hello, Travelers~#GenshinImpact has teamed up with renowned pop culture lifestyle brand Funko to release a series of Genshin Impact Funko Pops!Aether, Lumine, and Paimon Funko Pops will be available soon along with more characters~Follow us for the latest news! https://t.co/crQCO3quoh

Travelers can see the three aforementioned Funko Pops above, along with a sneak peek at three more figures. The three that are under revision and will be announced in the future are:

Keqing

Hilichurl

Diluc

Currently, there is no information on their release dates (let alone for the Aether, Lumine, and Paimon batch). Astute Travelers should remember that they were also revealed on the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream, although not too much new content was shown there.

However, it did mention that they would be bobblehead figures (sadly, no demonstration was shown). Otherwise, they just state that Travelers can check out the official website.

This Tweet contains a hyperlink to the official website. All three figures will cost $12, with the option to pay in four installments of $3 each via Afterpay. These Vinyl figures are roughly 4.75-inches tall, but there is no mention of their width or depth.

The website does include a Prop 65 warning for California residents, but it also mentions that they are safe to handle. Besides that, Diluc, Keqing, and the Hilichurl figures aren't listed here.

Fan reactions

Dallas Paige Tosh @ToshDallas @dailyragnvindrs @GenshinImpact Well there goes my money I have no control went it comes to funko pops @dailyragnvindrs @GenshinImpact Well there goes my money I have no control went it comes to funko pops 😂

Funko Pops are an incredibly popular collectible worldwide, so it's no surprise that there are plenty of Genshin Impact fans excited about this news. The new figures are cheap too, so it's not much of a problem if someone wishes to buy all of them.

rae @sunoorxe "do you want the genshin funko pop?" bro yes and i love you. come on and sign the papers, we are married. "do you want the genshin funko pop?" bro yes and i love you. come on and sign the papers, we are married.

AJ Spinner @aj_spinner_ me snorting at the announcement of genshin funko pops because Funko Pops Suck but then being struck silent by the realization that if they release a childe or zhongli, i'll be buying a funko pop



god does not look fondly upon me for this degree of simping me snorting at the announcement of genshin funko pops because Funko Pops Suck but then being struck silent by the realization that if they release a childe or zhongli, i'll be buying a funko popgod does not look fondly upon me for this degree of simping

Even if fans don't particularly care for Aether, Lumine, or Paimon, there is always the chance that new Funko Pops of other Genshin Impact characters will be released. Official merchandise for a specific Genshin Impact character is often hard to come by (not to mention expensive), so some Travelers will inevitably love to purchase these new figures.

Of course, some people dislike the design of Funko Pops and won't care for it, so it's not just blind universal praise. Still, those who want them will have to wait until more official news comes out.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy at least one of these Funko Pops? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer