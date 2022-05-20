Genshin Impact Funko Pop figures officially announced: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact, during the 2.7 Livestream, announced that there would be Funko Pop figures for some of the characters within the game released very soon. Funko figures are those big heads and small body toys with big black eyes.

As of now, gamers will only be able to order Funko Pop figures for Paimon, Aether, and Lumine from Funko's official website. While it is important to realize that these are not out yet, players can go to the website and turn on their email notifications to get notified when they come out.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

has teamed up with renowned pop culture lifestyle brand Funko to release a series of Genshin Impact Funko Pops!



Aether, Lumine, and Paimon Funko Pops will be available soon along with more characters~



Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

has teamed up with renowned pop culture lifestyle brand Funko to release a series of Genshin Impact Funko Pops!

Aether, Lumine, and Paimon Funko Pops will be available soon along with more characters~

Follow us for the latest news!

Apart from that, there will also be Funko Pop figures for Keqing, Diluc, and Hilichurl later on. These figures are currently under revision as per the Livestream.

Players will be able to buy the Genshin Impact Funko Pop figures from the website upon release

Funko figures are extremely popular amongst anime fans and collectors. So when Genshin Impact's Funko Pop figures for Lumine, Aether, and Paimon were announced, fans were extremely excited.

This is a collaboration with Funko, who are quite famous for making similar figures from other popular anime and games. In any case, these Funko Pop figures will be available on the website and gamers can order them when released.

As of now, it is unknown when they will come out as it was not announced on the official website, but hopefully, it will be somewhere during the year itself. If players want to know when they will come out, they can go to the Funko website and turn on notifications.

It is important to remember that Funko figures in Genshin Impact will be very popular, which could lead to them running out of stock within minutes. Thus, it is best to ensure that gamers keep their notifications on to catch the wind of the release right on time.

The figures mentioned above are not the only ones that will be released, as there are figures for Keqing, Diluc, and Hilichurl under revision. These, however, are not showing up on the website yet, which means they will take a long time to come out.

It is also unknown if there will be more, but if these figures become popular, Genshin Impact will continue to release more in the future. In any case, there was not much information provided apart from the ones mentioned here. Hopefully, the official Twitter account will notify gamers if there is something vital that everyone should know beforehand.

