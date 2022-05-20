How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on Mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5

It has been a while since Genshin Impact and Hoyoverse have been active in the community. With the recent announcements regarding the release of version 2.7, everything seems to be back on track as the company lays out a roadmap to give an idea of what's to come in the future.

Their most recent announcement consists of the 2.7 Livestream on May 20, the update itself on May 31, and v2.8 on July 13. Fans are delighted to have Genshin Impact back on board, as well as players who have been waiting for a new character to be released. Typically, the recent Livestream is giving away Primogems to everyone.

These gacha currencies are obtainable from all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, and Mobile devices.

Genshin Impact codes and how to redeem them on all platforms (2022)

The latest version of Genshin Impact will bring in Yelan, a Hydro vision wielder who can bind enemies and deal damage to them. Her event wish banner will be available in the first half of the update, with Xiao and Itto running for a third and second time, respectively, in the second half.

Kuki Shinobu is the newest 4-star Electro Sword user who also seems to have an interesting set of skills. Due to the delay in the update, v2.6 went on for two months, further allowing players a lot of time to stock up on Primogems and rolls for their favorite characters.

One code from the 2.7 Livestream is as follows:

LANVJSFUD6CM: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

As mentioned before, these codes can be acquired on all platforms. There are a couple of easy ways to get these, as anyone can head to either Hoyoverse's official website for code redemption or in-game settings.

To redeem codes inside the game, players will need to follow these steps:

Head to the official website of Hoyoverse and then the code redemption page.

From there, the credentials for the Genshin Impact account need to be put for login.

In the first section, you will need to provide the location in which you play the game. (Can be either Americas, Asia, Europe, HK, TW, or MO).

After pasting or typing in the code in the last space, click on the "Redeem" button to claim it.

Since this process can be done in a browser, anyone using a Mobile device or a PC can use this method.

However, for all platforms, it's best to follow these in-game steps:

To redeem the code, open the Paimon menu and head inside the Settings tab.

From there, open the "Accounts" tab.

Upon entering, you will see a "Redeem Now" option on the right-hand side.

Clicking that will open the code redemption form.

Type in the code or paste it to get the Primogems and other materials.

Players need to be in Adventure Rank 10 or higher to redeem these resources. Version 2.7 is all set to be released on May 30 following 5-hour maintenance at 6 AM (UTC +8).

