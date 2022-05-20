Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream: 3 new redeem codes to claim 300 primogems today

Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream has officially come to an end, and as per usual, three different codes have been revealed for the players to redeem. These codes provide gamers with 300 Primogems and other rewards to claim for free.

This is obviously a regular thing, as every time a new patch comes up, the developers end up pushing these codes for the players. While it is not much for players who spend money on the game, it is definitely a treasure chest for free-to-play players who love saving up Primogems to pull for specific banners.

In any case, the following article provides all the details regarding the codes along with the various rewards that can be obtained alongside it.

Redeem codes for free 300 Primogems from Genshin Impact Livestream (May 20)

Before moving on any further, it is time to provide the three codes and the associated rewards that come along with it.

Code 1: LANVJSFUD6CM (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

Code 2: TBA (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

Code 3: TBA (100 Primogems, 5000 Mora)

It is important to remember that these codes are not that long-lasting and will expire within a day. Therefore, players should claim it as soon as possible. The claiming process is not that hard either, as gamers can either log in to the website to claim the rewards or they can do so from the in-game menu as well.

If it is from the website, then gamers simply need to go to Rewards on the Genshin Impact website to claim it. However, if players want to claim it from the game, then they will find the option to paste the codes in the account section.

In any case, all that players need to do is simply copy and paste the codes and they will be set. The rewards will be sent to the in-game e-mail from where they can be claimed.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

2.7 is about 6 weeks

2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022



#原神 #Genshin 2.7 maintenance will start on May 312.7 is about 6 weeks2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022 2.7 maintenance will start on May 312.7 is about 6 weeks2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022#原神 #Genshin

In Genshin Impact patch 2.7, players will get a new hydro bow user named Yelan alongside reruns for Arataki Itto and Xiao. All of these characters are quite highly rated by the community, and a lot of players will be looking to pull for them.

The only complaint the community had was related to Xiao, as many expected Kazuha to return as he has been absent for quite some time. However, this also means that players will be able to save all their Primogems and use them at a later date.

