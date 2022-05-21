How to get 11900 Primogems as F2P in Genshin Impact 2.7 update

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will arrive in a few days, followed by the Yelan and Xiao banners. With two 5-star characters, F2P players will clearly have a hard time choosing which character to pull, especially with the limited amount of Primogems available for them.

However, the version update also brings good news as Travelers can receive a lot of Primogems through multiple methods in the game. This allows them to stock more of the valuable currency, thereby improving their chances of getting the characters they want. This article will list all the methods available for players to follow and gain Primogems after the 2.7 update.

How to get Fates worth 11900 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.7 update

Free-to-play (F2P) players in Genshin Impact always have a hard time collecting Primogems in the late stages of each version. This is because almost all the gameplay has been completed, and there is almost no other option except to wait for new events.

With the upcoming maintenance of version 2.7, gamers will have more methods to gain Primogems as multiple new events are added to the game. The following list are the methods players can use to farm Primogems for the upcoming update.

Maintenance Compensation: 300 Primogems Bug Compensation: 300 Primogems Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems Battle Pass: 5 Acquaint Fates (800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange: 20 Fates (3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems Story Quests: 180 Primogems New Achievements: 100 Primogems New Events: 2260 Primogems Character Test Run: 60 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In: 80 Primogems Version 2.8 Livestream Codes: 300 Primogems

By combining all the Primogems collected from the methods listed above, F2P players can obtain a total of 11900 Primogems in the game.

A detailed guide to obtain 11900 Primogems in 2.7 update

1) Maintenance Compensation

Maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

The maintenance update is scheduled ahead of time, so players will know in advance and not lose any progress in the game. Once the maintenance work is completed in 5 hours, developers gift each Traveler with 300 Primogems as an apology for the server being down.

2) Bug Compensation

In addition to the maintenance, there is also an issue fix compensation where players will get another 300 Primogems in their in-game mail. Both the rewards will be sent out at the same time.

3) Daily Commissions

Daily commission interface (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.7 will have a duration of 42 days, starting May 31. Players who successfully complete their Daily Commissions every day can earn a total of 2520 Primogems after talking to Katheryne in the Adventurer's Guild.

4) Battle Pass

Battle Pass interface (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers in Genshin Impact will be rewarded with the Sojourner's Battle Pass after every update. By completing tasks, they can increase the level of their BP and gain various rewards. Some of the notable rewards are 5 Acquaint Fates, which is equivalent to 800 Primogems.

5) Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargain (Image via HoYoverse)

Stardust Exchange is a shop section in Paimon's Bargain, where players can buy Fates every month after the refresh. The shop will provide a total of 5 Acquaint and Intertwined Fates every month, and players can buy 20 Fates over the course of June and July. In other words, they can earn 3200 Primogems worth of Fates.

6) Spiral Abyss

(metroid drea)D @pixelat_D I SCREAMED BC I HAD LESS THAN 1 SECOND LEFT ON THE TIMER



36* SPIRAL ABYSS WHILE BEING 100% F2P IS POSSIBLE



I AM SO SO SO HAPPY I FINALLY ACCOMPLISHED THIS AFTER MONTHS AND MONTHS OF ATTEMPTS AND GRINDING



I LOVE GENSHIN IMPACT AND MY CHARACTERS I SCREAMED BC I HAD LESS THAN 1 SECOND LEFT ON THE TIMER36* SPIRAL ABYSS WHILE BEING 100% F2P IS POSSIBLEI AM SO SO SO HAPPY I FINALLY ACCOMPLISHED THIS AFTER MONTHS AND MONTHS OF ATTEMPTS AND GRINDINGI LOVE GENSHIN IMPACT AND MY CHARACTERS https://t.co/u1CBEvUkuz

Spiral Abyss is the current end game in Genshin Impact and it gives 600 Primogems each cycle. Version 2.7 will have 3 cycles of Spiral Abyss, meaning players can gain a total of 1800 Primogems.

7) Story Quests

New Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

In version 2.7, there will be an Archon Quest, Yelan's Story Quest, and a Hangout Event featuring Kuki Shinobu. These three will provide players with 60 Primogems each.

8) New achievements

Wonders of the World achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Although there is no new map in Genshin Impact 2.7, a new hidden achievement will still be added to the game usually. If players manage to find them all and complete it, they can gain about 100 Primogems.

9) New events

There are four new events in version 2.7. One main event usually rewards 1000 Primogems, while the other side events will give 420 Primogems each. In total, they can earn up to 2260 Primogems by completing all the event tasks.

10) Character Test Run

The banners in version 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-star characters that will be added to Genshin Impact version 2.7 are Yelan, Xiao, and Arataki Itto. Each of them will get a character test run once their banner is out. Players who complete all the test runs can obtain a total of 60 Primogems.

11) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

Genshin Impact daily check-in (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoLAB is the official forum for all HoYoverse games. Of course, Genshin Impact has its own slots and also a daily check-in function. Players who routinely check out the forum can gain 80 Primogems.

12) Version 2.8 Livestream Codes

Version 2.7 live stream code (Image via HoYoverse)

The last method to gain Primogems is by redeeming the Primogems codes that will be released in the 2.8 special program, weeks before the update itself is released.

F2P players who follow all the methods listed above can earn at least 11900 Primogems worth of Fates by the end of Genshin Impact version 2.7.

