Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact: Version 2.7 free bow stats, ascension materials and suitable characters

Claim the new 4-star bow Fading Twilight from event challenges (Image via Genshin Impact)
Modified May 21, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Feature

The recent 2.7 Special Program showcased all the upcoming content to Genshin Impact through patch 2.7.

The official website also published a new 2.7 patch preview page that displays all the content that was covered in the livestream. Fans will be thrilled to learn that the upcoming patch 2.7 will provide players with a chance to win a free 4-star weapon. The free weapon, called Fading Twilight, is a bow with energy recharge as a secondary stat suitable for many off-field characters such as Yelan, Gorou and many more.

The following article will cover everything from its stats to ascension materials and suitable characters for this ranged weapon in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fading Twilight stats and Ascension Materials

2.7 main event - Perilous Trail and you will get free 4 star bow - Fading Twilight #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/PwyPClu7NN

The main event of patch 2.7, called the Perilous Trail, will have its own event gameplay. The event gameplay is called "Realms of Guile and Wars," where players can complete certain event challenges to win the new bow weapon, Fading Twilight, for free. Furthermore, the event will also allow players to obtain refinement materials for the bow as well.

Fading Twilight is a new 4-star bow that players can obtain in patch 2.7. The new bow offers the following base stats:

  • Base ATK: 44 ATK
  • Base Secondary Stat: 6.7% Energy Recharge
  • Maxed Base ATK: 565 ATK
  • Maxed Secondary Stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

Like The Widsith, Fading Twilight can trigger random buffs for the characters wielding the bow. However, players can voluntarily change the passive of the weapon.

Passive Fading Twilight has three states:

  • Evengleam
  • Afterglow
  • Dawnblaze

At refinement rank 1, any of the states will be triggered and will increase the damage dealt by 6%/10%/14% respectively. The weapon can involuntarily change states every 7 seconds when the weapon is used off-field. The stats can also be changed by the wielder by hitting opponents.

The buffs here have been named now -Has three states, Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Ascension Materials for Fading Twilight

Ascension Materials for Fading Twilight (Image via Genshin Impact)
Credible sources have already revealed the materials required to ascend the Fading Twilight to its maximum level. Keep in mind that these materials have been revealed through leaks, so they are still subject to change.

Here's a list of the following ascension materials that players will need to farm to ascend Fading Twilight from level 1 to level 90:

Ascension Level

Domain Material

Fatui Agent Drops

Sawachurl Drops

Mora

Level 20

3 x Grain of Aerosiderite

3 x Hunter's Sacrificial Knife

2 x Divining Scroll

5000

Level 40

3 x Piece of Aerosiderite

12 x Hunter's Sacrificial Knife

8 x Divining Scroll

15000

Level 50

6 x Piece of Aerosiderite

6 x Agent's Sacrificial Knife

6 x Sealed Scroll

20000

Level 60

3 x Bit of Aerosiderite

12 x Agent's Sacrificial Knife

9 x Sealed Scroll

30000

Level 70

6 x Bit of Aerosiderite

9 x Inspector's Sacrificial Knife

6 x Forbidden Curse Scroll

35000

Level 80

4 x Chunk of Aerosiderite

18 x Inspector's Sacrificial Knife

12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll

45000

Characters suitable for Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact

The free bow is a great F2P option for Yelan and many other characters (Image via Genshin Impact)
Fading Twilight has a much higher base attack when compared to other 4-star bows. The passive provides a decent amount of damage boost and the ER secondary stat is a great stat for Genshin Impact characters who have high energy requirements.

All of this makes Fading Twilight a flexible weapon, and many characters that often play the off-field role can use it this bow to their advantage. Some of the characters who can take advantage of Fading Twilight's passive or ER sub-stats are the following:

  • Yelan
  • Ganyu
  • Gorou
  • Kojou Sara
  • Venti
  • Amber
  • Aloy
Fading Twilight is currently an excellent F2P weapon that can be used as a great alternative if players do not have the best-in-slot weapon for a particular character.

