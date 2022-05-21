Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact: Version 2.7 free bow stats, ascension materials and suitable characters

The recent 2.7 Special Program showcased all the upcoming content to Genshin Impact through patch 2.7.

The official website also published a new 2.7 patch preview page that displays all the content that was covered in the livestream. Fans will be thrilled to learn that the upcoming patch 2.7 will provide players with a chance to win a free 4-star weapon. The free weapon, called Fading Twilight, is a bow with energy recharge as a secondary stat suitable for many off-field characters such as Yelan, Gorou and many more.

The following article will cover everything from its stats to ascension materials and suitable characters for this ranged weapon in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fading Twilight stats and Ascension Materials

The main event of patch 2.7, called the Perilous Trail, will have its own event gameplay. The event gameplay is called "Realms of Guile and Wars," where players can complete certain event challenges to win the new bow weapon, Fading Twilight, for free. Furthermore, the event will also allow players to obtain refinement materials for the bow as well.

Fading Twilight is a new 4-star bow that players can obtain in patch 2.7. The new bow offers the following base stats:

Base ATK: 44 ATK

Base Secondary Stat: 6.7% Energy Recharge

Maxed Base ATK: 565 ATK

Maxed Secondary Stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

Like The Widsith, Fading Twilight can trigger random buffs for the characters wielding the bow. However, players can voluntarily change the passive of the weapon.

Passive Fading Twilight has three states:

Evengleam

Afterglow

Dawnblaze

At refinement rank 1, any of the states will be triggered and will increase the damage dealt by 6%/10%/14% respectively. The weapon can involuntarily change states every 7 seconds when the weapon is used off-field. The stats can also be changed by the wielder by hitting opponents.

Ascension Materials for Fading Twilight

Ascension Materials for Fading Twilight (Image via Genshin Impact)

Credible sources have already revealed the materials required to ascend the Fading Twilight to its maximum level. Keep in mind that these materials have been revealed through leaks, so they are still subject to change.

Here's a list of the following ascension materials that players will need to farm to ascend Fading Twilight from level 1 to level 90:

Ascension Level Domain Material Fatui Agent Drops Sawachurl Drops Mora Level 20 3 x Grain of Aerosiderite 3 x Hunter's Sacrificial Knife 2 x Divining Scroll 5000 Level 40 3 x Piece of Aerosiderite 12 x Hunter's Sacrificial Knife 8 x Divining Scroll 15000 Level 50 6 x Piece of Aerosiderite 6 x Agent's Sacrificial Knife 6 x Sealed Scroll 20000 Level 60 3 x Bit of Aerosiderite 12 x Agent's Sacrificial Knife 9 x Sealed Scroll 30000 Level 70 6 x Bit of Aerosiderite 9 x Inspector's Sacrificial Knife 6 x Forbidden Curse Scroll 35000 Level 80 4 x Chunk of Aerosiderite 18 x Inspector's Sacrificial Knife 12 x Forbidden Curse Scroll 45000

Characters suitable for Fading Twilight in Genshin Impact

The free bow is a great F2P option for Yelan and many other characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fading Twilight has a much higher base attack when compared to other 4-star bows. The passive provides a decent amount of damage boost and the ER secondary stat is a great stat for Genshin Impact characters who have high energy requirements.

All of this makes Fading Twilight a flexible weapon, and many characters that often play the off-field role can use it this bow to their advantage. Some of the characters who can take advantage of Fading Twilight's passive or ER sub-stats are the following:

Yelan

Ganyu

Gorou

Kojou Sara

Venti

Amber

Aloy

Fading Twilight is currently an excellent F2P weapon that can be used as a great alternative if players do not have the best-in-slot weapon for a particular character.

