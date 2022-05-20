Laura Post and Endo Aya to voice Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan will be introduced as a five-star Hydro bow character in Genshin Impact version 2.7. The Special Program for the update was conducted recently, through which the community received a ton of information regarding the upcoming content.

Voice actors have always helped Genshin Impact characters in making a name for themselves. Yelan is no exception, and Travelers have heavily appreciated her voice actors so far.

Here's everything to know about Laura Post and Endo Aya, the newest voice actors to work in Genshin Impact.

Yelan's voice actors in Genshin Impact officially revealed

Laura Post - English

Laura Post has been a voice actor since 1999 and is known for playing a wide range of characters in anime, animated films, and video games. Some of her most noticeable projects include:

Ahri in League of Legends

in League of Legends Moenbryda in Final Fantasy

in Final Fantasy Mags Black in Fallout 4

in Fallout 4 Shademaster Kiryn, Snow Blossom in World of Warcraft

It is evident that video games are Post's expertise and she nailed the aforementioned roles. She's also worked in major anime series like One-Punch Man and Jujutsu Kaisen and is clearly used to taking up high-stakes projects.

Laura Post's experience and consistency are why fans around the world are delighted to witness her as Yelan's voice actor in English. The five-star Hydro bow character is shy and secretive, and it will be interesting to see how Post has portrayed her.

Zelda 🌸 average Tartaglia enjoyer @ZerudaArt Yelan is voiced by Laura Post who also Voices Ahri how am i supposed to not pull for her ?! Yelan is voiced by Laura Post who also Voices Ahri how am i supposed to not pull for her ?!

Endo Aya - Japanese

Endo Aya is the voice behind Yelan in Japanese. She is a veteran as well and boasts over 20 years of experience in the industry.

aira | ahrsm 🐳✨ @Aziera0810 Wow Endo Aya voicing Yelan Wow Endo Aya voicing Yelan

Over the years, Aya has been a part of countless projects which include big names like:

Komugi in Hunter x Hunter

in Hunter x Hunter Miyuki in Lucky Star

in Lucky Star Sheryl Nome in Macross Frontier

in Macross Frontier Totoko in Mr. Osomatsu

Aya has won several Seiyu rewards and already boasts millions of fans worldwide. It is safe to assume that working with Genshin Impact will significantly increase her popularity.

The hype for Yelan is sky-scraping for several reasons. She belongs to Hydro, which is one of the most underrepresented elements in the game. Moreover, her kit suggests that she'll be great for Hydro application, and Pyro characters like Hu Tao will benefit from it.

Last but not least, Yelan has a mysterious personality, and Travelers would love to know more about her past.

As of now, version 2.6 is live, and the new update will arrive on May 31, 2022. Until then, players can make seasonings in the Spices from the West event and get Primogems.

