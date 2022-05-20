Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream redeem codes to get 300 Primogems for free

Hoyoverse is finally back, with Genshin Impact v2.7 just a few days away. Typically, the company holds an official livestream to reveal details on the upcoming update, alongside new characters and weapons. The future version will introduce two new characters and reruns of two old 5-stars.

The upcoming update will be called "Hidden Dreams in the Depths." It will feature Yelan and Kuki Shinobu as new forthcoming characters. Everyone has gotten enough time with the 2.7 delays, which has led to the ongoing update running for an extended amount of time. However, Hoyoverse recently announced the uptime for 2.7 following maintenance.

In a recent livestream, Hoyoverse released three Primogem codes for everyone. All three codes can be redeemed on Mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5.

All redemption codes and how to acquire them in Genshin Impact

Hoyoverse is already providing compensation for the delay caused, with 400 Primogems and other materials per week. Additionally, players will get an extra 300 Primogems by redeeming the codes released in today's livestream. The codes are as follows:

LANVJSFUD6CM: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

DTNUKTWCC6D9: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

HSNUKTXCCPWV: 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora.

As mentioned before, anyone can redeem these codes for 300 Primogems on their preferred platforms. These gems will help with either rolling for new characters or simply farming for level-up resources by exchanging them with resins. Typically, there are two ways players can go about this while redeeming these codes.

One is via Hoyoverse's official website for code redemption, and the other is inside the main game. The process for redemption via the official website is as follows:

Players will need to head to the code redemption website by clicking here.

Upon entering, everyone needs to log in with the credentials used for playing Genshin Impact.

Once done, now comes the part of selecting the server, which consists of Asia, Europe, America, HK, TW, and MO.

After selecting the server, the site will automatically put in the nickname.

Players will now need to paste the redemption code in the next section and click on "Redeem".

The above process shown can be done on Mobile and PC. Everyone will get the intended amount of Primogems and materials via in-game email.

Official code redemption website for Genshin Impact (Image via Hoyoverse)

Another process requires players to be present inside the game. This can be done on all platforms including Mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5. Once players are in the game, they can open the Paimon menu and head to the "Settings" tab. There will be an "Accounts" tab within this, further leading players to a "redeem now" option.

Code redemption tab in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Opening that will ask everyone to put in their redemption code. Players can put the code there and click on "Exchange" to get the necessary items via in-game email.

Edited by Srijan Sen