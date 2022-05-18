Heizou's Ascension Materials have recently been leaked for Genshin Impact players. Fortunately, all of them (including his Talent Level-Up Materials) are available in the current version of the game. Any player planning to max out Heizou at launch should farm his Ascension Materials right away.

Heizou is apparently planned for a Genshin Impact 2.8 launch, so Travelers have plenty of time until then. His entire kit has been leaked, along with the numbers and gameplay footage.

All of Heizou's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.



#GenshinImpact Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively. Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rmHuQ6egKt

Here is a handy table for all of Heizou's Ascension Materials:

Ascension Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 1 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 3 Onikabuto 3 Treasure Hoarder Insignias N/A 20K 2 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments 10 Onikabuto 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignias 2 Runic Fangs 40K 3 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments 20 Onikabuto 12 Silver Raven Insignias 4 Runic Fangs 60K 4 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks 30 Onikabuto 18 Silver Raven Insignias 8 Runic Fangs 80K 5 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks 45 Onikabuto 12 Golden Raven Insignias 12 Runic Fangs 100K 6 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones 60 Onikabuto 24 Golden Raven Insignias 20 Runic Fangs 120K

The rest of this section will briefly cover how Travelers can farm these items.

The easiest Anemo boss is the Anemo Hypostasis (Image via miHoYo)

Unfortunately, Heizou is an example of a character who has to rely on more than one boss to get several Ascension Materials. None of the Anemo bosses drop Runic Fangs, and the Ruin Serpent doesn't drop any Vayuda Turquoise items.

Hence, Travelers should select the easiest Anemo boss for the Vayuda Turquoise materials. Their options are:

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Stormterror (Weekly)

The Ruin Serpent drops Runic Fangs (Image via miHoYo)

Only one boss drops the Runic Fangs that Heizou needs, and that's the Ruin Serpent. It is located in The Serpent's Cave, which is a part of the underground portion of The Chasm.

Travelers need to complete the quest, Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering, in order to fight this boss.

Genshin Impact players will also have to collect 168 Onikabuto, a Local Specialty in Inazuma. They look like little purple beetles, so approach them and collect them like any other harvestable item.

The above interactive map should assist players in finding their spawn locations.

Similarly, the above interactive map will assist players in finding all of the Treasure Hoarders that will drop their Insignia-based materials.

Both the Insignias and Vayuda Turquoise items can be crafted at a crafting bench if the player has enough of the lower-leveled versions.

All of Heizou's Talent Level-Up Materials in Genshin Impact

Here is a handy table for all of Heizou's Talent Level-Up Materials:

Level Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 1 -> 2 3 Teachings of Transience 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignias N/A N/A 12,500 2 -> 3 2 Guides to Transience 3 Silver Raven Insignias N/A N/A 17,500 3 -> 4 4 Guides to Transience 4 Silver Raven Insignias N/A N/A 25,000 4 -> 5 6 Guides to Transience 6 Silver Raven Insignias N/A N/A 30,000 5 -> 6 9 Guides to Transience 9 Silver Raven Insignias N/A N/A 37,500 6 -> 7 4 Philosophies of Transience 4 Golden Raven Insignias 1 The Meaning of Aeons N/A 120,000 7 -> 8 6 Philosophies of Transience 6 Golden Raven Insignias 1 The Meaning of Aeons N/A 260,000 8 -> 9 12 Philosophies of Transience 9 Golden Raven Insignias 2 The Meaning of Aeons N/A 450,000 9 -> 10 16 Philosophies of Transience 12 Golden Raven Insignias 2 The Meaning of Aeons 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Travelers should already know where to find the Treasure Hoarder/Silver Raven/Golden Raven Insignias based on the previous section. Crowns of Insights are available in various events, but they're not present in the smaller ones.

Note: The above table is just for maxing out one Talent. Genshin Impact players will need triple the amount shown here for all three Talents.

The Violet Court has the Transience items (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can obtain the Transience-related items every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday from the Violet Court Domain. They won't be able to farm these items on the remaining four days of the week, although they can still craft higher-level variants should they have enough lower-level variants.

The final item worth covering in this guide is The Meaning of Aeons, which can be obtained from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss.

Travelers will have to complete her second Story Quest in order to access it.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you farm everything for him before his launch? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh