×
Create
Notifications

Heizou’s Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Heizou, as he appears in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
Heizou, as he appears in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
Alan Sahbegovic
Alan Sahbegovic
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 18, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Feature

Heizou's Ascension Materials have recently been leaked for Genshin Impact players. Fortunately, all of them (including his Talent Level-Up Materials) are available in the current version of the game. Any player planning to max out Heizou at launch should farm his Ascension Materials right away.

Heizou is apparently planned for a Genshin Impact 2.8 launch, so Travelers have plenty of time until then. His entire kit has been leaked, along with the numbers and gameplay footage.

All of Heizou's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rmHuQ6egKt

Here is a handy table for all of Heizou's Ascension Materials:

AscensionMaterial #1Material #2Material #3Material #4Mora
1 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver3 Onikabuto3 Treasure Hoarder InsigniasN/A20K
2 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments10 Onikabuto15 Treasure Hoarder Insignias2 Runic Fangs40K
36 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments20 Onikabuto12 Silver Raven Insignias4 Runic Fangs60K
43 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks30 Onikabuto18 Silver Raven Insignias8 Runic Fangs80K
56 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks45 Onikabuto12 Golden Raven Insignias12 Runic Fangs100K
66 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones60 Onikabuto24 Golden Raven Insignias20 Runic Fangs120K

The rest of this section will briefly cover how Travelers can farm these items.

The easiest Anemo boss is the Anemo Hypostasis (Image via miHoYo)
The easiest Anemo boss is the Anemo Hypostasis (Image via miHoYo)

Unfortunately, Heizou is an example of a character who has to rely on more than one boss to get several Ascension Materials. None of the Anemo bosses drop Runic Fangs, and the Ruin Serpent doesn't drop any Vayuda Turquoise items.

Hence, Travelers should select the easiest Anemo boss for the Vayuda Turquoise materials. Their options are:

  • Anemo Hypostasis
  • Maguu Kenki
  • Stormterror (Weekly)
The Ruin Serpent drops Runic Fangs (Image via miHoYo)
The Ruin Serpent drops Runic Fangs (Image via miHoYo)

Only one boss drops the Runic Fangs that Heizou needs, and that's the Ruin Serpent. It is located in The Serpent's Cave, which is a part of the underground portion of The Chasm.

Travelers need to complete the quest, Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering, in order to fight this boss.

Genshin Impact players will also have to collect 168 Onikabuto, a Local Specialty in Inazuma. They look like little purple beetles, so approach them and collect them like any other harvestable item.

The above interactive map should assist players in finding their spawn locations.

Similarly, the above interactive map will assist players in finding all of the Treasure Hoarders that will drop their Insignia-based materials.

Both the Insignias and Vayuda Turquoise items can be crafted at a crafting bench if the player has enough of the lower-leveled versions.

All of Heizou's Talent Level-Up Materials in Genshin Impact

Here is a handy table for all of Heizou's Talent Level-Up Materials:

LevelMaterial #1Material #2Material #3Material #4Mora
1 -> 23 Teachings of Transience6 Treasure Hoarder InsigniasN/AN/A12,500
2 -> 32 Guides to Transience3 Silver Raven InsigniasN/AN/A17,500
3 -> 44 Guides to Transience4 Silver Raven InsigniasN/AN/A25,000
4 -> 56 Guides to Transience6 Silver Raven InsigniasN/AN/A30,000
5 -> 69 Guides to Transience9 Silver Raven InsigniasN/AN/A37,500
6 -> 74 Philosophies of Transience4 Golden Raven Insignias1 The Meaning of AeonsN/A120,000
7 -> 86 Philosophies of Transience6 Golden Raven Insignias1 The Meaning of AeonsN/A260,000
8 -> 912 Philosophies of Transience9 Golden Raven Insignias2 The Meaning of AeonsN/A450,000
9 -> 1016 Philosophies of Transience12 Golden Raven Insignias2 The Meaning of Aeons1 Crown of Insight700,000

Travelers should already know where to find the Treasure Hoarder/Silver Raven/Golden Raven Insignias based on the previous section. Crowns of Insights are available in various events, but they're not present in the smaller ones.

Note: The above table is just for maxing out one Talent. Genshin Impact players will need triple the amount shown here for all three Talents.

The Violet Court has the Transience items (Image via miHoYo)
The Violet Court has the Transience items (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can obtain the Transience-related items every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday from the Violet Court Domain. They won't be able to farm these items on the remaining four days of the week, although they can still craft higher-level variants should they have enough lower-level variants.

youtube-cover

The final item worth covering in this guide is The Meaning of Aeons, which can be obtained from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss.

Also Read Article Continues below

Travelers will have to complete her second Story Quest in order to access it.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will you farm everything for him before his launch?

Yes

No

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी